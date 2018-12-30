Want to know what kind of year 2018 was in our state?
By far the most prominent Louisianan in national news during the year was Stormy Daniels.
THAT'S what kind of year it was.
Gov. John Bel Edwards continued his struggle with the remaining Jindalistas in the Legislature, who believe taxes are the work of Satan.
His GOP opponents sought to picture him as a California-style liberal Democrat, a combination of Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Brown and Charles Manson — a difficult label to pin on a guy who raises chickens at the Governor's Mansion.
As 2018 ended, Edwards had two opponents in the upcoming governor's race: Ralph Abraham, apparently a north Louisiana congressman, and Eddie Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman with deep pockets.
As is my custom, I've scanned Advocate front pages for stories and quotes that sum up events that made the year what it was — a bummer.
Just say no
In 2018 the Louisiana Legislature:
- Rejected legislation aimed at giving more people access to home health services in lieu of being sent to a nursing home.
- Rejected an effort to increase the minimum wage to $8.50 per hour.
- Rejected legislation meant to address pay disparities between men and women.
Just do nothing
The first special session, called to fill a $994 million hole in the state budget, cost nearly $1 million and passed no budget bills.
After a second special session failed to deal with sales taxes and the budget, these reviews were offered:
"Zero leadership." — state Rep. Kenny Havard, R-St. Francisville.
"I'm really disappointed in the whole process." — state Rep. Andy Anders, D-Vidalia.
"This is beyond ridiculous." — state Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner.
"Isn't anybody concerned? We need to advance some legislation." — state Rep. Major Thibaut, D-New Roads.
(At its THIRD special session, the Legislature skidded to a stop at the edge of the "fiscal cliff" and dealt with the budget.)
How gentlemen behave
State Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, and state Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, got into a fist-fight at a downtown Baton Rouge bar just before 1 a.m. They both described the incident the same way, saying they "had a gentleman's disagreement and settled it with our hands."
Quote of the Year
"We may be nudists, but we ain't stupid." — Travis David of the Indian Hills nudist camp in Slidell, on wearing clothes during a January cold snap.
Great performances
1. "She's a phenomenal performer. I still have oil or something on my face." — Marc Straus, after an extremely close encounter with Stormy Daniels, exhibiting her talent as an ecdysiast at a New Orleans nightclub.
2. After a two-year run in Washington, D.C., playing Andy Griffith, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy took on the Hamlet role, asking himself, "To run or not to run, that is the question."
He eventually decided not to oppose Gov. John Bel Edwards in the next governor's race — ending the drama in a much more subdued manner than Shakespeare.
'Real actors, not people'
Speaking of performers, contractors working for Entergy New Orleans hired actors to appear at a New Orleans City Council meeting to support the utility's plans for a $210 million power plant in New Orleans East.
Let me rephrase that
"Leaving now would be cowardly. And Tom Schedler is not a coward." — Secretary of State Tom Schedler, saying in May that he would finish his term after sexual harassment allegations by an employee that included years of love letters, sex tapes and offers of trips with him.
He resigned in May.
Just kidding, folks
After declaring that he would not run for secretary of state, interim secretary Kyle Ardoin entered the race 10 minutes before qualifying closed.
He won.
What, no guillotine?
Attorney Gen. Jeff Landry asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to bring back hanging, firing squads and the electric chair to implement the death penalty in Louisiana.
In a related matter …
Tangipahoa Parish School Board member Mike Whitlow posted on Facebook a picture of a noose, with the caption, "If we want to make American great again, we will have to make evil people fear punishment again."
Silent treatment
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond were the only members of the Louisiana congressional delegation to publicly support Amendment 2, a successful and bipartisan effort to overturn a relic of Jim Crow days and have Louisiana join other states in requiring unanimous jury verdicts in felony trials rather than the previous 10-2 requirement.
Joke of the year
The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board.
No vow of poverty here
Jesse Duplantis, a Destrehan televangelist, asked for donations in a video so he could buy a $54 million private jet plane to replace his 12-year-old jet.
Civics lesson
"He is a child. We are not going to do that." — state Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany, chairman of the Criminal Justice Committee, after 10-year-old Sam Peters tried to speak against allowing teachers to carry concealed weapons.
Party animals?
Ten state senators opposed a bill to strengthen and modernize Louisiana's bestiality law, fearing it would harm the state's sodomy law (which has been declared unconstitutional and invalidated since 2003).
State Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, told the bestiality bill's opponents, "Good luck explaining it."
Leaning Library of Baton Rouge
Hydraulic lifts had to be installed to shore up the River Center Library in downtown Baton Rouge after the building, under construction, showed signs of coming apart at the seams.
Oops!
"It was a good two weeks before anyone realized it." — state Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, explaining that the Legislature, in a rush to balance the budget, inadvertently discontinued popular "sales tax holidays" for the next seven years.
Oops! Part II
A Coast Guard database said Marquette Transportation, the company whose barge crane damaged the Sunshine Bridge in October, causing its closure until December, had vessels that smashed into or brushed up against bridges at least 32 times since Jan. 1, 2013.
Oops! Part III
A funny thing happened to U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise on his way to the Speaker of the House post in Congress — Republicans lost control of the House in the midterm elections.
He's baaack!
Former U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields, caught on a 1997 video stuffing $20,000 in cash from Edwin Edwards into his pockets, launched a fundraiser for an effort to return to the state Senate.
Playing cops and robbers
"I think it is really embarrassing." — Rafael Goyeneche, president of the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission, about Attorney Gen. Jeff Landry handing out 106 "honorary law enforcement officer" badges since taking office in 2016.
Lost Cause's last gasp
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser endorsed a proposal to move three Confederate monuments to a plantation (of course) in Ascension Parish. The statues honoring Confederate leaders were removed from New Orleans locations after it was determined the South had lost the war.
Yeah, it takes booze
"It takes a little bit more than being a great town for people to come." — Livingston Alderman Wayne Wilson, on a campaign to legalize alcohol sales to bring in more residents and businesses.
Headline of the Year
"Authorities look to feds to clear up Pearl jam" — Advocate headline about federal help being sought to clean up a log and debris jam in the Pearl River.
The president's analyst
"I have suggested to him before that tweeting less would not cause brain damage, but he hasn't taken my advice and I don't expect him to." — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, commenting on the Trump management style.
Dumb Move of the Year
Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn tried to ban Nike products in city recreation facilities due to the company's ad campaign supporting Colin Kaepernick's stand against racial injustice. Zahn quickly backed down, saying the ban had placed Kenner in a "false and unflattering light on the national stage."
Dumber Move of the Year
Vermilion Parish School Board President Anthony Fontana ordered a teacher forcibly removed from a public meeting for criticizing a new contract for the superintendent of schools. He later mocked the teacher, who had been handcuffed by a security officer, as "that poor little woman."
After an outcry that went national, Fontana resigned from the board.
Dumbest Move of the Year
When a Louisiana man tried to illegally catch a four-foot-long alligator by hand, the gator fought back, sending the poacher to the hospital with multiple bites.
Speaking of dumb moves
The folks putting on a law enforcement event in Baton Rouge thought it would be a swell idea to invite Betty Shelby, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officer acquitted in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man. After civil rights advocates and local leaders expressed concerns, she was uninvited.
See no evil
Attorney Gen. Jeff Landry called suits against oil and energy companies over climate change "junk suits" that could have "serious negative effects on our economy."
Speak no evil
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's top advisers and volunteers were required to sign nondisclosure forms legally binding them to permanent silence on issues they discuss.
Meet our newest carcinogen
The EPA said chemical plants lining the Mississippi River have been releasing toxic ethylene oxide, a proven cancer-causing carcinogen, into the air "in excessive amounts."
Shooting pains
Despite warnings that the state could face higher borrowing costs, the Louisiana Bond Commission banned Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup from bidding on state bonds, due to the financial giants' policy of limiting business relationships with sellers and manufacturers of firearms.
Sore Loser of the Year
Melville police chief challenger Cleven Clark was arrested for hitting a Melville police officer who rode past his daughter’s home with sirens going off in celebration of Chief Anthony Moreau's re-election.
The Melville Police Department has a tradition of parading through town when the incumbent chief wins re-election. Moreau said this tradition dates to the 1980s.
Bringing up baby
Morgan Lamandre, an attorney planning a run for a Baton Rouge area House seat in the Legislature, was warned by the state Ethics Board that her baby sitter can't be paid with campaign funds.