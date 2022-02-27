In office for 400 days, President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is an anemic 42%. How he handles the situation in Ukraine could make or break not only his poll standing but, more importantly, the future of his presidency.
A good way to put Biden’s numbers into context is to compare his on-the-job rating to the popular vote percentage he received in the last election. His current rating is nine points below the 51% of the vote he captured in 2020. That falloff is bigger than other recent presidents have endured at this stage of their tenures.
Speaking of other presidents, how does Biden’s current standing compare?
At the same point in their presidencies, going back to Dwight Eisenhower when polling started to allow for historical comparisons, only Donald Trump’s job rating (41%) was lower than Biden’s.
Two other presidents — Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama — rated below 50% at this stage, each at 47%. The rest rated higher on their 400th day: Jimmy Carter 50%, Bill Clinton 53%, Richard Nixon 56%, Eisenhower 67%, George H.W. Bush 73% and John Kennedy 78%. The best rating was won by George W. Bush; his 81% reflected a continued wave of national unity spawned by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
What does this comparison mean for Biden? Does it predict anything?
For starters, all three past presidents with job ratings below 50% at the 400-day milestone — Reagan, Obama and Trump — suffered significant losses in the next midterm elections when the entire House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate were on the block.
In 2018, Trump’s party lost a net of 41 seats in the House, forfeiting control of the chamber to Democrats. Obama’s party took what he called a “shellacking” in 2010, losing five Senate seats and 63 House seats, handing Republicans their biggest House majority in 60 years. Reagan’s party started off with a minority of House seats and then lost an additional 27 in 1982.
Even presidents with ratings in the low 50s took hits in first-term congressional elections; Bill Clinton’s party was decimated in 1994, losing 54 House seats and eight Senate seats. Carter’s party lost 15 House seats and three Senate seats in 1978.
Presidents with job ratings in the high 50s, or greater, have seen their parties fare better, but some of them, nevertheless, had losses in their first midterms. Bush 43 in 2002 picked up two Senate seats and eight House seats, but Bush 41 lost one Senate seat and seven House seats in 1990. Kennedy picked up four Senate seats and lost four House seats in 1962. Nixon picked up two Senate seats and lost 12 House seats in 1970. Eisenhower lost two Senate seats and 18 House seats in 1954.
Under any circumstance, it’s difficult for presidents to gain seats for their parties in midterm elections. History shows that robust presidential popularity doesn’t guarantee gains in Congress, but weak ratings usually mean losses, sometimes big ones.
When presidents lose seats in Congress, especially if they lose control of one or both houses, it changes Capitol Hill dynamics and makes passing major legislation much tougher — unless it’s an initiative with bipartisan support. Clinton, for example, skillfully recovered from the midterm debacle in 1994 by triangulating against both right and left and reducing his involvement in controversial issues. He went on to be re-elected.
If Democrats take a beating in November, will Biden follow the Clinton model, move to the center and sidestep risky initiatives? Or will he double down on a progressive agenda and attack Republicans for opposing it?
Democrats are betting — and hoping — that Biden’s ratings go up by the time of the Nov. 8 elections. They could, but the historical record tells us that most recent presidents have seen their job ratings worsen, not improve, by the midterm elections. That’s why Biden’s handling of Ukraine is so important to the future of his presidency.
Ron Faucheux is a nonpartisan political analyst based in New Orleans and publisher of LunchtimePolitics.com, a national newsletter on polls. Job approval ratings used for Biden, Trump and Obama are based on polling averages. Other presidents’ ratings are based on individual Gallup polls. Presidents included were those elected to office and not those who became president because of a predecessor’s death or resignation.