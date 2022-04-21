Accurate predictability is the basis of building trust. And that trust is what allows us to coordinate our actions and forge a thriving economy.
Take, for instance, restaurant owners on the Gulf Coast. They need predictability to run their businesses, including when local fishermen will have fresh catch available for their menus, what the best weeks for summer tourism will be, and which months have the highest likelihood of hurricanes. All of this knowledge helps businesses function and local economies hum.
Lives, lifestyles and livelihoods are dependent on predictability. Our experiences based on past events allow us to play the odds and thrive in an uncertain world, whether we’re business owners, fishermen, or tourists.
Unfortunately, as our planet warms, we can’t rely on our past experiences to predict the future. Climate change distorts our normal harbingers and leaves us vulnerable to extremes and anomalies.
The good news is that we’re not powerless in the face of these challenges. As we work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we must also invest in our resiliency to planetary warming. This includes incorporating climate data to better understand and predict flooding, extreme heat, wildfires, and hurricanes, manage uncertainty and protect human life and our economy.
Fittingly, the theme of Earth Day 2022 is “Invest In Our Planet,” an apt message for the current moment where we’re seeing record investment in clean energy and other climate solutions. Yet as the recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Sea Level Rise Technical Report indicated, even if we drastically slash greenhouse gas emissions, we will continue to experience the impacts of climate change. As such, we need a robust plan for climate preparedness to help us weather what we cannot avoid.
Building a climate-ready nation will ensure that our government, businesses, and institutions can continue providing benefits for Americans amid disruptions like extreme weather and sea level rise. NOAA’s climate data and tools help people make informed decisions and prepare for what’s ahead, from coast to coast and in your neighborhood. The Sea Level Rise Map Viewer provides flooding projections for every coastal location in the United States, a tool as critical for infrastructure planning as it is for understanding individual flooding risks. In addition, our new Distribution Mapping and Analysis Portal shows how marine species are shifting in response to climate change, which can help in sustainably managing the fisheries that many coastal communities rely on. Our partnership with cities across the U.S. to map urban heat islands helps local leaders protect vulnerable populations from extreme heat — the number one weather-related killer. And from above, a new generation of satellites like the recently-launched GOES-18 will enhance extreme weather forecasts, allowing people to get out of harm’s way more quickly.
Easily accessible data tools will be the key to successfully preparing for the effects of climate change. A climate-ready nation makes informed decisions not merely from the top down but from the middle out, and the bottom up. Just as governors and mayors will have the tools to incorporate climate into their decision-making, so too will small business owners, workers, and homeowners. Information helps protect us from the unknown, and in a future shaped by climate change, knowledge truly is power.
Earth Day is an opportunity to honor our planet, advocate for its protection, and bring awareness to pressing environmental matters. As we celebrate, let’s reflect on what it means to be climate ready. Preparedness in the face of climate change will require trust, collaboration, and innovation — all hallmarks of the movement that founded Earth Day and continues its tradition.
Dr. Richard Spinrad is administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.