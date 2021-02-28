With over 800 entries in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest, check out this hilarious winning punchline and all these funny finalists!!!

Soaking it all in.
Hot! Hot! Hot!! We received 843 entries in this week’s Crawfish Cartoon Caption Contest! You all were boiling over with creativity. These are so clever, spicy, and seriously funny, some of the best punchlines ever. Great job, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Bobby Ettinger, Mandeville: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
John Shreves, New Orleans: “Those nice people washed and cleaned us and put us in this warm bath. I wonder what’s next?”
Charlene Gubitz, Metairie: “Who knew a ‘Boil Water Advisory’ could be this much fun??!!”
Sidney Hauer, Kenner: “Don’t worry, Baby, nobody is going to want to eat us at $7 a pound.”
Sam Fradella, Metairie: “A swamp boat tour and then a soak in the hot tub. I told you you’d like Louisiana.”
Ruth Beron, River Ridge: “We were lucky to get a reservation for this ‘Hot Tub’… I understand it’s a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience!!!”
Sarah Harris, Baton Rouge: “This is great, I feel like I’ve really been stuck in the mud recently…”
Fred Delahoussaye, New Orleans: “Is this a hot date or what?”
Judy Wiles, Baton Rouge: “Yeah, Babe, I went all out for this spa day package! I can’t wait to see what’s next!”
Aimee McKenzie, Hanover, PA: “So, what’s a cutie crustacean like you doing hanging around my neighborhood boil?”
Karl Mintz (Age 7), New Orleans: “Ah, a hot tub’s the life.”
David Palmisano, Marrero: “Hey, Babe, are you getting as hot as I am?”
Elizabeth Pinney, New Orleans: “Ain’t dis romantic, Cher? And you was thinkin’ it wouldn’t be safe to honeymoon in New Orleans!”
Joseph S. Olejnik, Metairie: “Well, it’s that time of the year to get our blood boiling.”
Dottie Anklam, Baton Rouge:“Man, these crawfish boils are great! What are they serving?”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “It is hot in here or is it just you?”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “The trick is not to overstay your welcome!”
Deborah Ragas, Metairie: “Relax! I heard if you stretch out like this, they won’t eat ya!”
Barry Holzenthal, New Orleans: “If you get any spicier, I’m not gonna be able to control myself…”
Hal Levy, Baton Rouge: “… and, as part of the package, there’ll be a buffet later this afternoon!”
Don Randon, Gretna: “Nothin’ to worry ‘bout, Babe… Da vaccine is in da burl!”
David Sabrio, Metairie: “Thanks to those Cajuns, this is the first time I’ve been warm since the Polar Vortex hit!”
Sharon McMahon, Metairie: “What’d I tell you, isn’t this spa vacation to die for?”
Charles Salemi, Brusly: “How’d you like to roll around on the table later?”
Jojo Davenport, Metairie: “After a dip, you wanna get a little cray cray?”
Pat Mendes, Baton Rouge: “I’m gonna told you, Crawdette…… Dees Cajuns trow one heck of a swim party…… I gawrontee!!!!”
Michael Coleman, New Orleans: “HEY, BABY…… IS THAT ZATARAIN’S YOU’RE WEARING?”
Jay Fox, Madisonville: “No kidding, Ruby, I wouldn’t mind pinching your tail myself!”
Ann Randon, Metairie: “It was so nice of the Boudreauxs to offer their hot tub for our honeymoon.”
Jeff Hartzheim, Fuquay-Varina, NC:“If you think we’re in hot water now just wait until my wife catches us!”
Becky Aldrich, Kenner: “Grab a corn and scrub my back, hon.”
Thanks for the feast of funny, folks!
Best wishes--Walt