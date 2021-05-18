Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Legislature can right the economic ship of state instead of kicking the can down the road. They need to cut off federal enhanced unemployment benefits like around a dozen other states are doing.
Even President Joe Biden said he’d cut down on unemployment benefits. In a May 10 speech, Biden said Americans receiving unemployment benefits must either take a job that is “suitable” or lose their benefits, as he encouraged states to reinstate a pre-pandemic policy of requiring people to search for work. Most states do that, at least formally.
“We’re going to make it clear that anyone collecting unemployment who is offered a suitable job must take the job or lose their unemployment benefits,” Biden said at the White House.
According to a White House fact sheet released after the speech, the U.S. Department of Labor will “reaffirm longstanding” unemployment insurance requirements to ensure that states, workers, and employers understand the rules regarding the benefits.
The Labor Department will also issue a letter to states reaffirming that people receiving benefits cannot turn down a suitable job to continue receiving their benefits.
In case you are wondering why “pro-labor” Biden made this speech, his announcement came after the April jobs report, which fell nearly 800,000 jobs short of expectations. Many Republicans in Congress, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and most businesses cast blame on too-generous unemployment benefits that give workers an incentive to avoid returning to the workforce.
The Legislature’s labor committees should perform their oversight functions and call in the officials of the Louisiana Workforce Commission (the former state Department of Labor).
The agency has been giving away “free money,” not unemployment benefits as we have known it for the 90 years that the program has run successfully.
Under Gov. Mike Foster, I ran the unemployment insurance program, always employer-funded through taxes on wages. No employees contribute or pay unemployment insurance taxes. Until March 2020, when the pandemic hit its stride, the federal government was not involved in setting states’ unemployment benefit amounts.
According to the Legislative Auditor’s Office, the workforce commission gave out $405.3 million to more than 97,000 undeserving, unqualified individuals clearly not “available for work.” And then later, the auditors reported more than 1,100 prisoners in Louisiana received $6.2 million in state and federal unemployment benefits that they were not eligible to receive since they also were not “available for work” — because they were behind bars.
Are Louisiana’s legislators not concerned about the legislative auditors’ findings or are they too busy carving up the new billions from the feds to care?
The basic foundation for receiving unemployment compensation benefits is “losing your job through no fault of your own,” which means if your employer offers your job back, benefits cease; if you quit, or are fired for good reasons, you are not entitled to unemployment benefits.
Then Congress stepped in with “enhanced” unemployment, originally an extra $600 per week last year on top of state benefits. That is now reduced to $300 per week which runs through September.
If you don’t enforce the unemployment compensation system and allow people to stay home with $247/week state benefit plus $300/week enhanced federal benefits while refusing to look for work or take their old job back, you destroy a program that’s been successful since the Great Depression.
Getting people back to work replenishes Louisiana’s bankrupted Unemployment Trust Fund through the normal process. And according to state law, a healthy trust fund means that taxes won’t rise on employers to refill it.
Sales tax collections have more than recovered; most people have the option to get the vaccine that many have already taken. The economy doesn’t need federal supplements to enhance state unemployment benefits.
The $1.9 trillion March stimulus from Biden and Congress was a massive give-away program and little to do with COVID-19 recovery. Predictably, it was ineffective.
A number of states are doing something to fix the problem Congress created. Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina and Tennessee are moving to drop enhanced federal unemployment benefits. More are likely to follow.
This is one area where Louisiana can take a leadership role in standing up for our own economy by helping businesses find workers and workers find jobs.
