A decade from now, when we look back at the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency, will August 2021 stand out as the time the wheels came off?
Despite Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill — a substantial accomplishment of the Biden administration — red flags are popping up across the political landscape.
First, there is the pandemic. In the early months of his tenure, Biden’s handling of the coronavirus seemed capable and steady, a welcome contrast to the chaos of the previous administration. But perceptions are now changing.
According to the YouGov/Economist poll, Biden’s approval rating for his handling of the pandemic has dipped below 50%. Since early July, his rating has fallen 9 points among all voters, 8 points among Democrats and 9 points among independents. While the latest Fox News poll continues to show a majority of voters support Biden’s handling of the pandemic, it also shows his approval rating has dropped 10 points since late June.
With the emergence of the delta variant and the upswing in hospitalizations and deaths, voters perceive an increasingly befuddled administration. And they have become more pessimistic about where this nightmare is going.
The second red flag is Joe Biden’s apparent inability to control the left flank of his own party.
Think about what’s going on in Congress and how it looks to centrist Democrats and independents who elected Biden: Progressives in the House, endorsed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are holding hostage the president’s prized infrastructure bill. If Senate Democrats don’t give House Democrats what they want — a $3.5 trillion grab bag of new entitlements and social programs that have yet to be properly explained — they’ve threatened to kill the infrastructure bill.
While the substance of the infrastructure bill made Biden look strong and competent, the politics of the $3.5 trillion bill risk making him look weak and inept.
Staunch progressives have also pushed their party dangerously to the left on the crime issue. Demands to “defund the police” sound increasingly unhinged at a time when violent crime is rising. Democratic candidates running next year in swing states and districts are struggling to distance themselves. A Washington Post-ABC News poll found that 59% of voters believe crime is an extremely or very serious problem and only 38% approve of Biden’s handling of it.
Third is Afghanistan.
Americans agree that the war has gone on too long. To that extent, Biden’s goal to disengage from Afghanistan is a popular one. But how do we end a war we haven’t won? How do we protect thousands of Afghans who risked their lives helping America and its allies? How do we keep from happening the very thing we went to war to stop — and that’s Taliban control?
Lately, even some Democratic pundits have started to express their fears that the Biden administration has mismanaged the pullout. Time will tell, but so far it doesn’t look good.
Fourth is the border crisis.
A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll found that only 33% of voters approve of Biden’s handling of the “immigration situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.” While Democrats continue to defend the administration for doing its best in a complex situation, they have yet to explain in clear, factual terms what is really happening.
Vice President Kamala Harris, who was supposed to find solutions, has so far bungled the task. Her negatives are now higher than her positives: The YouGov/Economist poll finds Harris is 31% favorable and 60% unfavorable among independents — the all-important swing voters who decide general elections.
While these red flags are troublesome for the administration, history teaches us to wait before we reach hasty conclusions about a presidency in its first year. Circumstances change; what looks like a disaster today may become a success tomorrow.
Of course, Biden and the Democrats have one potential life raft in this sea of troubled waters — and that’s the opposition party.
If Republicans continue looking backward instead of forward, and if they continue to neglect policy substance in favor of attending to Donald Trump’s personal grievances, they will give Democrats the gift they need — and that’s a record to run against that’s worse than their own.
Ron Faucheux is a writer, pollster and nonpartisan political analyst based in New Orleans. He publishes LunchtimePolitics.com, a newsletter on polls.