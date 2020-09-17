Of course, all lives matter.
All lives — Black lives, White lives, Brown lives, yellow lives, red lives, blue lives, young lives, old lives, rich lives, poor lives, gay lives, incarcerated lives, homeless lives and even unborn lives — should matter to all of us. All it takes is a little love and a sense of human decency.
To say "Black Lives Matters" isn't a slight to all other precious lives but a call to recognize the injustices against Black people in light of the recent high-profile incidents regarding police officers. It is a call to root out injustice in all forms and a demand for justice for all.
That was part of the message of the LSU student-athletes last week.
Hundreds of students — of all races and ethnicities — wearing "Tigers United" T-shirts marched around Tiger Stadium to protest injustice. The unity walk was organized by the Black Student-Athlete Association.
As a Black man and a father, I can relate to the concerns of those LSU students, because I have three young adult children experiencing the same angst and frustration. This is a generation that's seen enough and is striving to make meaningful change.
Sadly, some fans took issue with the LSU students speaking against "racial injustice." Unbelievable.
I've been attending LSU sporting events regularly for 25 years and have witnessed remarkable players and great teams. But never was I more proud of seeing LSU and its athletes than I was on Saturday.
To see athletes use their voices and their influence to make a statement was heartwarming. They undoubtedly understand the risks of speaking out. They understand some fans will be turned off by their activism .
Fickle fans are fine with players putting on the jerseys and putting it on the line for the school — as players face physical risks and media scrutiny.
Shut up and dribble, catch, pitch, dunk or bat, fans say. Nobody wants all that "politics" in sports, they say.
This is not about politics. It's life. A few of these kids will become millionaires playing sports and a great many will enjoy success in other fields, but they are concerned about life outside the arena or office.
Sure, I like my sports with less politics — just as I'd like to less racism or people getting killed by people in authority.
I wish all fans can understand the bond that takes place in locker rooms. Players are like family. Lifelong bonds are created. One team, one heartbeat, as one championship coach often says.
I hope that the majority of LSU fans and all fans would continue to support these players — on and off the field. These 18- to 22-year-olds, many of whom visit hospitals, help with hurricane relief and do so much more in the community.
But even if the fans turn away, I hope players will have the courage to continue to fight for right.
I've often wondered what it would take for die-hard fans to turn away from their team. Fans always seem to stay true through bad teams, bad seasons and bad coaches. Apparently, some fans draw the line at players who dare to speak out.
LSU's unity walk and others like is a reminder of what it means to be "woke." One of my favorite definitions of the word is to be “conscious of discrimination, oppression and injustice in society.”
A lot of us don't become woke until it hits home or close to home. Some got woke applying for a job, loan or a school. For others, it was seeing Alton Sterling being shot, Armaud Arbery being hunted down or George Floyd being suffocated by a neck.
My woke experience admittedly came later in life. My parents never talked much about race and encouraged us to work, study and things will work out. That mentality, I believe, created some naiveté in me about racism to me and around me.
Growing up, I subconsciously felt like an obligation to help White people not feel threatened or uncomfortable as I encountered them at the store, on the elevator or walking down the sidewalk.
It took hearing stories racism and racial profiling from close friends and chilling stories from my own sons that woke me up.
That's part of what all these demonstrations, marches and protests are all about. Not about full support of the Black Lives Matters organization or encouraging violence and looting. But it's about getting rid of the "bad apples" in law enforcement, as a friend and longtime officer calls them. It's about equality, justice and getting people woke.
Email Terry Robinson at trobinson@theadvocate.com.