With over 500 captions sent in, check out the WINNING punchline and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Who Dat Honey Badger!
We received 532 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! There were several funny dirty bird recipes and clever chicken references. Our winner took the top spot by creatively combining flying and honey to soar to the top! Great job, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists.
WINNER:
Bryan Womack, Carencro: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “Superman wasn’t available so we got the next best thing.”
Christina M. Gerarve, New Orleans: “You catch more flies with honey!”
Cheryl Welliver, Kenner: “… and BIRDS ARE MY DELICACY!!!!”
Becky Aldrich, Kenner: “I always wanted to do a falcon brunch on Sundays in the Dome.”
Earl Pansano, Metairie: “Hear you taste like chicken!”
Brother Paul Montero, S.C., Baton Rouge: “In case you can’t read, this says you are now an endangered species.”
Bryan Reuter, Metarie: “Honey, if you think Cam Jordan badgered your team, wait till you see me!”
Charles Salemi, Baton Rouge: “You ought to see the recipes for birds in the food section.”
John Taranto, Madisonville: “Honey isn’t the only thing that I love to eat.”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette:“It’s nice to eat you, er, I mean meet you!”
Michael Gilly, Covington: “Falcon, it’s what for dinner!”
Joseph V. Rodrigue, Jr., River Ridge: “We’re going to shoot a new Honey Badger video. You are going to star in it.”
Patrick Dehon, New Orleans:“Relax! My open season on dirty birds doesn’t start until October.”
Jason Bone, New Orleans: “I’m looking for G.O.A.T. not chicken.”
Larry Zimmerman, Dayton, OH: “They call me the Honey Badger, but I’m really a Tyrann-osaurus Wrecks!”
Myra Foster, New Orleans: “He plays hard and has a fabulous recipe for Falcon Sauce Piquant!”
A.Thomas Mora, Jr., River Ridge: “Don’t expect any honey from this badger!!! ”
Wayne Dyer, Baton Rouge: “Atlanta, you have a problem!”
Robert Bodet, New Orleans: “Honey, I’m Home!”
Barry Ogden, Gretna: “Gottcha health insurance paid up?”
Emmett Murphy (Age 11), Baton Rouge: “Tell Marcus Mariota that I have a meeting with him.”
Jackie Derks, New Orleans: “Frantic Falcons fear football fiasco!!”
Dottie Anklam, Baton Rouge: “It’s a honey of a deal!”
Robert Hemminger, Walker: “Well I’ll be, never seen a falcon turn into a chicken before.”
Mike Manes, New Iberia: “SWEET!!!”
John Carlin, Madisonville: “I’m going to line the bottom of your cage with this as a reminder!”
John Weger, Baton Rouge: “The Saints defense will pick you clean!”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “Can you fly so high that I can’t badger you?!!!”
David Weber, Kenner: “The odds on the Saints winning the Super Bowl are now 28-3!!!”
Well done, folks...
WHO DAT!!! --- Walt