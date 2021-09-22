In February 2020, USA Today reported, “The latest results of an international exam given to teenagers ranked the USA ninth in reading and 31st in math out of 79 countries."
You might wonder what means to Louisiana, since educationally, we’re usually fighting to get off the bottom of national rankings.
Will Sentell in this newspaper pointed out a month ago that “scores in math, English, science and social studies took a nosedive that affected virtually every school system in the state."
"Scores on the exams, called LEAP 2025, fell 5 percentage points in meeting state achievement targets after years of inching up a point or two annually.”
But the shocking fact is that 5 percentage points drop brings Louisiana students reaching mastery in grades 3-8 to 29%, down from 34% in 2019. Students in grades 9-12 achieved 32% mastery, down from 37% two years ago.
Louisiana’s goal is for students to achieve mastery or above — the fourth highest of five achievement levels.
To address those problems, State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley announced a three-pronged $132 million plan for math, English, science, and social studies.
You can check on your public school district’s plan to spend $4 billion federal stimulus to help students reach targeted achievement levels at louisianacomeback.com, set up by the state Department of Education. You can also see 2019 test scores compared to spring 2021.
Those spending plans are due by Sept. 30 and expected to be approved in December by the state Department of Education. Brumley said public schools showing best results will be rewarded with financial and other awards.
But there’s a fundamental question that must be addressed by each community, city, state, and even the good ol' USA: Do you believe in competition?
Competition may be the real issue at the foundation of all our differences: conservative versus progressive, capitalism versus socialism, business versus labor. There is a bigotry in low expectations, as President George W. Bush rightly said. Dumbing down standards is racist, a threat to national security and national competitiveness, and steals away the future for our children. Competition made and grew America.
Forbes ranked the 25 smartest countries in the world using Vouchercloud’s research and data. In 2019, the United States (28th) didn’t even make the top 25 for national IQ rankings. Asian countries took the top six places with Finland the first Western country followed by Canada and the Netherlands.
The USA did better in school achievement rankings coming in at 13th, middle of the pack. Asian countries took the top five spots followed by Russia and China.
We compete globally, and in the future, look to Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Russia, and China to dominate inventions, discoveries, and great leaps forward.
Lowering standards doesn’t help our kids, their families, or communities attract jobs. The only ones who benefit from lower standards are the teachers not doing their jobs.
After high school, colleges and community colleges must be funded to teach the skills that high schools were already paid to teach. Ultimately, it’s the taxpayers who get penalized by paying twice to make up for bad education policy.
When people start saying they want to drop grades or lower standards, they immediately take those kids out of the running for top-tier careers. Kids figure out who the smart ones are no matter which adult is in the room tinkering with standards.
Schools are a pretty good indicator of success and intelligence. To get into the good ones you have to be able to compete, just like it is in the real world for jobs and careers.
Louisiana suffers from the low expectations of its education hierarchy and its political leadership. Our flagship university, LSU, just dropped 19 places to 172nd in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings of national universities. What businesses want to locate in the state second to last in academic rankings among the Southeastern Conference schools?
It’s about time Louisiana change the thinking that got us to this low rung and prepare our kids to compete for a better future than we have today.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.