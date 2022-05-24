As a man of faith, I believe that God’s love is not only for those who fit the social norm, but for everyone. My faith teaches me that all of us should be loved as we were created, each and every one of us — including trans folks, including people living with HIV.
I’m a Baptist minister studying to be an elder, which requires self-reflection. As an African American trans man living with HIV, my goal is to reach those who are not yet supportive of the LGBTQ community. I’ve found that faith is a powerful common ground. So many of us believe in the Golden Rule. We strive to treat others the way we want to be treated. There is so much that divides us, but that shared belief is a good place to start.
Right now, an estimated 50% of LGBTQ people live in states that lack comprehensive laws to protect LGBTQ Americans from discrimination in employment, housing, and public spaces. It’s time to for Congress to pass a federal law to ensure that we are protected in all areas of daily life.
Here in Louisiana, only 12% of our population is protected. There are ordinances in New Orleans and Shreveport, but when we travel to other parts of the state, all bets are off. LGBTQ people in the South are so used to being discriminated against, it’s a part of life. More than 1 in 3 LGBTQ Americans report facing discrimination in everyday life. For people living with HIV, discrimination is even more likely.
As many transgender people will tell you, workplace discrimination is common. While living in Washington, D.C., I was the first trans member of my construction workers’ union, Local 891 Cement Masons. This achievement brought me great pride, but underscored how difficult this path must have been for those before me. I now have a fantastic job at the Community Center of New Orleans, but it’s been a long road overcoming discrimination across my career.
When I worked as a passenger assistant agent at an airport in New Orleans, I saw the faces of workplace discrimination up close. I loved my job. I met people from all over the world. But I never felt safe being my full self at work. That weighed on me, so I never told anyone I was trans, nor HIV positive.
There are large education gaps around HIV, and we must address this lack of knowledge in the community and country. There is much misunderstanding about how HIV is transmitted, prevented and treated. According to a recent UCLA research report, 56% of Black LGBTQ adults are tested for HIV at least once a year, but nearly a quarter have never been tested.
In my opinion, some of this is due to stigma, which exists among all demographics. Many people are of the mindset we saw at the height of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. There is a lot of fear and blame. Too many LGBTQ Americans living with HIV are denied housing or evicted due to discrimination. That leads to homelessness, and sometimes LGBTQ and HIV-positive people are denied emergency shelter. We face barriers to receiving preventative care, leaving us susceptible to health complications and other illnesses.
If we want to end the HIV epidemic in the United States, we must seize the high ground and ensure LGBTQ Americans are provided with equal rights, better access to care and secure housing.
No one should face discrimination because of who they are, who they love or their health status. It’s time to pass a federal law to help all Americans thrive as our whole selves.
Achim Howard is a Baptist minister, a founder of TransMen Rising Against HIV, and resident of New Orleans.