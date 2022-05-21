In 1955, occupied Austria opted for neutrality to hasten the removal of Soviet troops. At that time, the Soviets watched West Germany rearm under NATO and feared Austria doing the same. For a decade, the allies had occupied Austria.
Today, the Russian Federation has invaded parts of Ukraine to achieve a similar outcome — Ukrainian neutrality, with a pledge not to join NATO. The longer Moscow’s perceived vital interest in neutrality remains in doubt, the more casualties will mount. Russia’s new Eastern offensive, led by General Alexander Dvornikov — "the butcher of Syria” — suggests a longer-term reprise of Aleppo. With more NATO arms flowing to Kyiv, the body counts on both sides will rise. To stem the bleeding, the two parties must rethink and negotiate the terms of Ukrainian neutrality.
Ukraine, like Austria before it, has an opportunity to remove Russians. Nazi Germany annexed Austria in 1938 (the “Anschluss”). Then, from 1945-55, Britain, France, the United States and the Soviet Union occupied it. After Josef Stalin’s death in 1953, Nikita Khrushchev emerged as the Soviet leader and sought to promote “peaceful coexistence” with the West. As part of that process, Khrushchev agreed to withdraw from Austria if it became neutral — and not join NATO. On May 15, 1955, the four powers and Austria signed the Austrian State Treaty and all occupying troops left Austria within three months.
Neutral Austria, however, aligned itself with the West during the Cold War. In 1956, Austria criticized the Soviet invasion of Hungary, accepting 200,000 refugees. Vienna joined the Council of Europe and accepted Marshall Plan aid to rebuild Austria’s economy along capitalist lines. After the Cold War ended, Austria joined the European Union in 1995, and became a member in the NATO Partnership for Peace program.
As leaders and circumstances change, so too can the status and political leanings of neutral states. Finland and Sweden, for example, now look to join NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Paradoxically, Russia invaded Ukraine to compel its neutrality. This has, understandably, made Ukrainians less neutral about Russians, and unified the Atlantic Alliance to thwart future Russian territorial ambitions. While the West has imposed sanctions yet again, Vladimir Putin has arranged a workaround with the Chinese to buy his oil and gas.
Be that as it may, to stop the killing, Ukraine and Russia must soon return to the negotiating table. For Kyiv, neutrality would serve as a practical way to save lives, remove Russian troops, and rebuild its economic viability to a point where six million refugees can return home. For Moscow, Ukrainian neutrality would give Russians the peace of mind they gained with the “Austrian solution” of 1955. Their shared 1200-mile border with Ukraine, and the worries about NATO troops peering across it, should subside.
A neutral Ukraine would inevitably keep its ties to the West. Ukrainians will certainly not forget the military and humanitarian assistance provided by NATO and the EU in their hour of need, the sharing of intelligence to give Ukraine a fighting chance and strong economic sanctions levied against Russia. Presumably, Ukrainian neutrality would become “armed” like in Austria, Finland, Sweden, and Switzerland. With a careful approach calculated to avoid stoking Russian concerns about Ukraine’s military status and alignment, the West might be able to help Ukraine achieve the armed neutral status of these other European states.
Regarding the other Russian demands — recognition of Russian sovereignty in Crimea and the independence of the two regions of Donetsk and Lugansk — those deliberations should wait until hostilities cease. Russian control of Crimea is a fait accompli, which Ukraine has not challenged since 2014, and could stay outside any accord. The key to any overall settlement remains Ukrainian acceptance of neutrality and the future disposition of its military forces.
The sooner diplomats face that reality, the sooner the carnage can stop.
Günter Bischof is the Marshall Plan Chair of History and the Director of Center Austria at the University of New Orleans. Ronald J. Bee is a professor of international relations at the Oxford Study Abroad Program.