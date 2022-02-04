Friday is Rosa Parks’ birthday. The civil rights activist would have turned 109.
Every year, we are bombarded with one-dimensional tributes that commend her 1955 bus protest, a polite “no” to segregation that triggered a mass movement for racial justice. With such a flat depiction, it’s no wonder her legacy is often misappropriated by bad-faith actors.
The truth is, Parks always had a fiery spirit and a radical political orientation. Her aim was to uproot inequality, not soften its impact. She knew that society’s ills were systemic, meaning they wouldn’t be resolved just by standing up to mean white bus drivers. When inequalities are systemic, they are tied to other (often hidden) parts of our lives, making it impossible to remedy through quick-fix solutions. Rosa Parks knew this in 1955, and she knew it in 1994 when she was mugged in her own home.
In 1994, Joseph Skipper broke into Parks’ Detroit apartment, physically assaulted her and robbed her of her money. When police apprehended him, she insisted that the public not simply view Skipper as the problem; instead, she wanted officials to address “the conditions that have made him this way.” In this sense, addressing the root of the problem might prevent muggings from happening. To Parks, this seemed a better way to keep the public safe as opposed to responding to a mugging after it had been committed.
Rosa Parks’ insights from 1994 have much to offer us, here in New Orleans, today. Daily, local news outlets report stories of robberies and homicides. Carjackings and shootouts are happening in broad daylight, and heightened surveillance doesn’t curtail the problem. These acts are plaguing our city and making residents and visitors feel threatened and unsettled in their daily routines.
But there’s a greater question of safety that calls to mind Parks’ concerns: Whose safety is prioritized here? Is it all who live in, come to, and travel through New Orleans? If so, then city officials need to get serious about addressing the conditions that lead to crime.
Most assessments of November's local election tell us that safety is the number one concern of residents. That priority is already being obscured by talks that center on crime and policing. We need to return to Parks’ point: The focus should be on the conditions that make people harm and threaten others.
What are they? Social scientists have studied this for well over a century now: exclusion, exploitation, and extraction. Any proposed solution to crime in the city that doesn’t also seek to address these issues — particularly the ways they are manifested in our current economic, housing, health, and educational crises — is simply an underdeveloped and useless plan that will fail us all.
This year, let’s take up Parks’ call to address the economic plagues of society, the conditions that lead to deterioration. I invite our local officials — those committed to our collective safety — to honor Rosa Parks on her birthday in this way.
Francis Gourrier is assistant professor of American Studies & History at Kenyon College. He lives in New Orleans.