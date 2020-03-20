It’s time for the federal government to wake up and tackle the real-life challenges facing hardworking Americans as a result of coronavirus.
This pandemic, which has fundamentally changed the way in which we live, is a public health and economic crisis that requires a swift, comprehensive response. As a native of New Orleans, I know firsthand the great potential of government recovery and the disappointing reality of shortsighted policy and halfhearted intervention. We cannot ever let that happen again.
Instead, we must commit to crafting the kind of relief strategy that is consistent with our shared values. That is why the federal government should leverage every financial stability tool at its disposal to support workers, local businesses, and state and local governments in this recovery effort.
The most impactful way we can provide relief is by putting money into the pockets of those grappling with tomorrow’s uncertainty. Americans are rightfully anxious about covering their rents, mortgages, utilities, and other costly bills. While I’m encouraged by the leadership of Gov. John Bel Edwards and our local elected officials to mitigate against foreclosures, evictions, and utility service termination, I firmly believe that the federal government must immediately implement similar nationwide policies.
The mother, musician, waiter, or Uber driver cannot afford to make ends meet with the existing safety net. We know from the 2008 financial collapse that banks and large corporations are the first to be bailed out, but what about the barbers and beauticians? What about seniors who rely on Meals on Wheels or HBCUs struggling with operating expenses? They need our help too.
Since 40% of Americans lacked $400 in savings just last year, millions will be unable to survive without action. Acknowledging this strain, we should also suspend all credit cards payments and late fees indefinitely.
The federal government must fill this void to avert economic calamity. We need direct cash payments both right now and in the months ahead. Whether it is the one-time payment recently discussed in Congress or a program modeled after FEMA’s Individual Assistance, this relief must be deployed expeditiously. However, targeted assistance cannot be limited to struggling workers and families — it must extend to public servants leading the recovery here at home.
State and local governments, many of which are already cash strapped, face dramatically increased demands on their resources. They are carrying out public health operations they have little experience executing and the financial sustainability of this responsibility is unclear. With many of our localities relying on sales tax to operate, they will be deeply impacted as consumption declines without federally block granted funds.
Business owners also need financial flexibility to cover their losses and SBA must be of assistance. For the businesses unable to successfully secure working capital from SBA, they should be encouraged to leverage guaranteed loans from CDFIs and micro lenders to stay above water. This flexibility is especially important for the restaurant and hospitality industries that have always been integral to our economic vitality. These are the kinds of common-sense, pragmatic decisions we must aggressively make.
It is the responsibility of the House, Senate, and White House to meet this moment in our nation’s history and demonstrate to the American people our aptitude and desire to lead — even in the most trying times. Our projection of steadiness, perseverance, and resolve will only be reflected by the constituents we serve. Let us lead by example.
U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, represents Louisiana's 2nd District.