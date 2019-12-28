In Louisiana, 2019 was the year of The Camel Story.
Some other stuff happened, but The Camel Story had everything: a damsel in distress; a huge, dangerous beast; a thrilling escape; even a cute little dog (with a disability!).
In case you're new in town, here's what happened:
On a Hump Day (of course) in September, a couple from Florida and their little deaf dog visited a Grosse Tete truck stop to view the camel kept there. The camel, named Casper, replaced a tiger (but never mind that).
Casper is a male camel (remember that; it will be important later).
When the couple's deaf dog ran into the camel's enclosure, it couldn't hear its owners calling for it. So, the lady went into the pen to get her dog. And Casper, upset at this invasion of his space, sat on her.
With 600 pounds of camel on top of her, the lady could not move. The only thing she could do was bite him, in the only part of his body available to her — a male part.
This testicular discomfort caused Casper to move, and she escaped with her dog.
That's the story, and while it may be over, the off-color jokes lived on for the rest of the year ... and no doubt beyond.
Some of the other stuff that happened this year included the reelection of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who won a close race against Eddie Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman who ran as the long-lost Trump half-brother.
The Trump "Insult Comedy" Tour performed in north Louisiana on a couple of occasions to help Rispone, whose attack ads pictured Edwards, an affable West Point grad from Amite, as somewhere to the left of Lenin.
Since Rispone ran a stealth campaign, little is known of his plans for the state had he won. But his devotion to Trump indicates they would have included a wall around New Orleans and a trade war with Texas.
Despite the victory by the Democrat Edwards, the election saw conservative Republicans dominating Senate and House races, meaning that the Louisiana Legislature is now officially a gated community.
Speaking of communities, the big news in Baton Rouge was a successful vote to create a city of St. George. It was the second attempt, this time with the boundaries of the new city artfully redrawn to ... well, you know ...
Among other events that made our front pages in 2019 were these:
As the Capitol crumbles: Mortar chunks falling off the 86-year-old State Capitol made it necessary to install a steel-covered walkway to protect visitors. Repairs would cost $40 million to $60 million.
Take that, Roger the Dodger: After NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said "absolutely not" when asked if he would do anything to correct the infamous no-call in the Saints-Rams game that cost the Saints the NFC championship and a berth in the Super Bowl, Saints coach Sean Payton showed up in a T-shirt depicting Goodell with a clown's red nose.
"Well, they left the light on …": An impaired gentleman wandered into the Governor's Mansion, went to sleep on a couch and spent the night there before he was discovered.
There ain't no place to park on Mardi Gras day: Workers cleaning out New Orleans' Lafitte Canal discovered a Mazda blocking the drainage canal. The mystery of how it got there was solved when they found Carnival beads hanging in the car.
Sleepy time down south: Two New Orleans Sewage and Water Board employees fell asleep during their shift and did not restore water pressure to an acceptable level after a vehicle struck a nearby utility pole and cut off power to the water plant. A boil-water advisory was issued for New Orleans' east bank area.
Hard luck hotel (and worker): The 18-story Hard Rock Hotel, under construction in downtown New Orleans, collapsed, killing three workers and injuring dozens of others. One of the injured Hispanic workers, who had told of unsafe construction at the site, by a striking coincidence was arrested two days after the collapse and deported to Honduras.
Kayaks today, gondolas tomorrow: Heavy rains in New Orleans on several occasions flooded streets so bad that kayakers were seen paddling around town.
God loves guns? U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, addressing the NRA, said, "Our rights come to us from God, not lawmakers."
Lawmakers love guns: By a 66-28 vote, the Louisiana House approved legislation to prohibit banks with gun control policies from refusing to do business with companies that sell or make firearms.
Senator Soundbite: U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy, educated at Vanderbilt, the University of Virginia and Oxford (the one in England), adopted a good ol' boy persona to throw out bon mots like "Be yourself — unless you suck" and "This country was founded by geniuses, but sometimes I think it's being run by idiots."
Quote of the Year: "I tried to collect all of them. It was like the world's worst game of Pokeman ... 10 hours after the initial catastrophe, stray crickets are turning up in odd places ..." — Christopher Ingraham, Washington Post journalist, after crickets from Fluker Farms in Port Allen (bought to feed his pet bearded dragon) escaped. (He had opened their box incorrectly.)
Dumb Quote of the Year: "When I was growing up, autism did not exist." — State Sen. John Milkovich, D-Shreveport, maintaining that vaccines were dangerous and caused autism. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician, countered with this statement: "There is no linkage to autism that has ever been made by a credible scientist."
Not to mention belfries: In February, swarms of migrating bats took up residence at Zachary High, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and Vermilion Parish's Gueydan High.
Read the fine print: "You should not pay a penny for representation," Dr. Ralph Abraham said in 2014 when he ran for Congress and was elected to represent northeast Louisiana. But he started collecting his $174,000 congressional salary after winning a second term, explaining that the vow of poverty was only for his first term.
The joy of enslavement: Rosedown Plantation in St. Francisville, a state-owned tourist destination, was found to have a sign saying its slave cabins were "prettily built and quite comfortable" and "the slaves were well taken care of and happy."
Y'all behave yourselves now, you heah! Here are just a few of the actions by public officials that made 2019 the year of "They did WHAT?"
— Baton Rouge area Appeals Court Judge Wayne Ray Chutz sued his ex-girlfriend for the return of a $62,000 engagement ring plus $30,000 to $45,000 in expenses, including a long-haired Chihuahua named Mazie.
— News reports revealed that Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Jeff Hughes was investigated by the FBI for conflict of interest in a Livingston Parish child custody case while a district judge. (He had a personal involvement in the case, but did not recuse himself.) Taxpayers paid nearly $100,000 of his expenses due to the investigation. Judge Elizabeth Wolfe, who succeeded Hughes in his Livingston-Tangipahoa district court post in 2005, was the defendant in a 2016 malicious prosecution suit and entered a "no contest" plea. The state paid the plaintiffs $100,000.
— Iberville Parish Council member Courtney Lewis missed every council meeting between April and October, although continuing to collect her $1,600 monthly paycheck. Council President Matthew H. Jewell said, "I've been on the council 16 years, and I haven't seen anything like this." Lewis resigned to concentrate on a religious ministry.
— In 2019, Secretary of State Tom Schedler, who resigned in 2018 after being accused of sexual harassment of an employee, sought reimbursement for his "personal costs" due to the incident, and was paid $180,000 by the state.
— The Louisiana Tax Commission's top administrator, Charles Abels III, resigned in the wake of his arrest on accusations that he collected pay for hundreds of hours he actually spent playing golf, shopping, receiving spa treatments, etc.
— Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa attended a conference in Las Vegas while Hurricane Barry threatened his parish. Defending his actions, he said, "The only thing I could have done if I was there was fill sand bags, which I couldn't do because of my back problems."
— Judge Bruce Bennett, retired but hearing a rape case in 19th Judicial District Court, was believed to be the first judge to set a market value on rape when he told a convicted rapist he'd consider a reduction in his 12-year prison term if he paid the victim $150,000.
Make it better: Over 100 homes built by "Make It Right," an organization headed by actor Brad Pitt, in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward after Hurricane Katrina had problems with unsafe gas lines, mold, sinking, etc.
Indefensible: The Orleans Parish Public Defenders Office found it had a staff attorney who was not licensed to practice law.
Watch that paddle! During the past year, at the Lafayette Regional Airport, the Transportation Security Administration confiscated 1,500 knives, six guns, brass knuckles, stun guns and hammers; thousands of pounds of hazardous chemicals, and "a small wooden paddle used to stir gumbo or jambalaya."
That championship season: As 2019 ended, the LSU Tigers football team, led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, won the SEC championship and was in the national playoffs, while the New Orleans Saints won the NFC South Division and a berth in the NFL playoffs.
In other sports news, the New Orleans Baby Cakes, a minor league baseball team known for the worst team name in sports, left town. And LSU basketball coach Will Wade was suspended for several games after an FBI wiretap revealed he was recruiting like a typical college basketball coach.
Oysters and beer and pies, oh my! Louisiana eating and drinking news during 2019 was good, bad and weird.
The good: Voters in the towns of Albany and Livingston approved alcohol sales, making the number of dry areas in Louisiana even tinier, and LSU approved beer and wine sales in all areas of Tiger Stadium, making Tiger fans even happier. And in New Orleans, the impending return of Hubig's pies and Dixie beer was a cause for celebration (not that New Orleans needs any reason to hold a celebration).
The bad: Supplies of Louisiana oysters plunged after spring floods and spillway openings brought fresh water into the oyster beds.
The weird: A Bourbon Street bar advertising "Huge Ass Beers" sued a competitor for trademark infringement for promoting "Giant Ass Beers." Also on Bourbon Street, the Tropical Isle, creator of the deadly "Hand Grenade" drink, sued Willie's Chicken Shack over its "Willie's Cocktail" in a similar container. Ben & Jerry's came out with a "Big Freedia's Bouncing Beignets" flavor honoring the New Orleans bounce performer. And Bayou Teche Brewing unveiled a "Cajun Breakfast Stout" made with boudin, cane syrup and coffee.
"A Mercedes with flat tires": That's how one of our headlines described the first days of New Orleans' shiny new airport, where travelers were frustrated by long lines of traffic trying to get into the facility and long lines of people trying to get through security checkpoints.
Advocate reporter Nicholas Reimann summed it up in a way New Orleanians can understand:
"On the first weekend at New Orleans' new airport terminal, lines were long and supplies of bloody mary mix ran short."
As 2019 came to an end, it appeared no additional boats or barges were going to smack into the Sunshine Bridge, and the Baton Rouge downtown library wasn't going to collapse after all. Oh, and bloody marys are once more flowing at the New Orleans airport.
So, things could have been worse ...