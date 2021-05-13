The recent cancellation of the “Blue at the Zoo” promotion at Audubon Zoo and Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans highlights the threat to community cohesion posed by the intimidation tactics of extremists on grounds of alleged racism. Today’s most strident activists call themselves “anti-racists.” Around the country, their tactics are the same: 1) Paint those in charge of targeted organizations as racists. 2) Present them with a set of demands to which they must respond immediately. 3) Vilify them publicly if they don’t capitulate. 4) Demand their dismissal through marches, public meetings and social media (“Racist CEO Must Go!!”).
Activists have long used this “personalize and polarize” strategy. It is a blunt instrument, with no concern for truth or understanding of the complexity of social issues like race. It is a menacing method of social agitation carried out in the belief that it will produce positive change. In fact, it deepens social divisions and fosters paralysis. It offers no feasible, constructive plan for change. It is a sophisticated form of bullying.
A self-appointed expert from Connecticut aimed a polarizing social media blast at the proposed Audubon event: “With the non-stop horrific murder of Black people (children!!) by police all over the U.S., your plan is to bring police into the zoo? New Orleans is 60% Black. How could zoo staff and visitors feel safe? Who is this charade for? This is the opposite of serving your community.” The kindest thing that could be said about this uninformed rant is that its sender is ignorant of the transformation of the New Orleans Police Department over the past 10 years. This same commentator then directed her (imagined) troops to call for the resignation of Ron Forman, the president of the Audubon Nature Institute.
Unlike angry social media blatherers, a majority of New Orleanians appreciate the progress made by NOPD in the last decade. A September 2020 New Orleans Crime Coalition Survey found that 57% of residents were satisfied with the NOPD, and this support was nearly identical among black and white respondents. The survey also found that 74% who had contact with a police officer over the past year were satisfied with how the officer handled their situation.
New Orleanians place approximately 33,000 calls for service to the NOPD every month. As shootings, homicides, and carjackings increase at disturbing rates, we have fewer police officers to investigate them. In 2010, the NOPD had 1,525 sworn officers. The current count is about 1,150 despite herculean efforts by NOPD and the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation to increase the size of the force. NOPD has distinguished itself through initiatives including Ethical Policing is Courageous (EPIC), a peer-intervention program for police officers now being replicated around the country. The department is nearing full compliance with sweeping reforms required by the federal consent decree. City and community leaders must acknowledge and demonstrate support for this progress, and provide the needed personnel and technological resources to ensure public safety and support for the honorable and courageous officers who “protect and serve.”
Anti-racists imagine a world divided into two groups — them and everyone else — and everyone else is racist. This is dogma, not thinking; propaganda, not authentic communication. An inconvenient truth for those promoting the baseless dichotomy is to be found in the actions of millions of people of all races and religions who show by their actions that they are against racism, but refuse to be stuck into the either/or box. Calling these people “racist” is as inaccurate as it is disrespectful, and foolishly alienates potential allies.
Audubon is planning a new event to demonstrate appreciation of and support for NOPD. This will largely rectify cancelling the earlier one. Most importantly, it can serve as a turning point. New Orleans is at its best when we work interracially to overcome the challenges we face and refuse to allow radicals of any stripe to harm our alliances. It is time to stand up against anti-racist bullying and work together to find balance, mutual understanding and agreement on the issues we face.
Michael Cowan is a senior fellow at the Centre for the Resolution of Intractable Conflict in the University of Oxford and a Loyola University professor emeritus. Gregory Rusovich has served on multiple boards dedicated to policing and criminal justice efforts.