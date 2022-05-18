State legislators are proposing dozens of bills that turn easy access to vaccination into an obstacle course. House Bill 427 and House Bill 48 prohibit children from receiving vaccines on school property and at school-sponsored events. These bills place burdens on parents who want life-saving medicines for their children. Yet vaccine drives have historically united us based on a shared desire to keep ourselves safe and make our communities stronger.
In September 1954, my grandfather (then 23) awoke on a gurney to find that his legs, arms and head would not move. Gravity crushed his lungs. The diagnosis was polio. With a 1-year-old child and his first mortgage looming, he found a mantra that pulled him through: “Fight and live.” “Fight and live,” he thought, as he entered an iron lung and learned how to walk again.
Less than one year later, in April 1955, Dr. Jonas Salk licensed the first polio vaccine. Fresh from rehabilitation, my grandfather restarted his career as a pharmacist and distributed the new vaccine to the public through drops on sugar cubes. Vaccine drives became social events, drawing residents from every neighborhood to receive the new medicine that ultimately saved millions of lives.
Thanks to vaccines, diseases like polio, measles, diphtheria, whooping cough, mumps, hepatitis A & B, tetanus, tuberculosis, rubella and smallpox have been completely or nearly eradicated, and deaths from infectious diseases, such as measles and diphtheria, dropped by 99%. As we forget the cheeks swollen with mumps, false narratives about vaccines spread, and preventable diseases are beginning to spread, too.
Vaccines are a safe, effective tool for building healthy communities. Instead of framing the cure as the enemy, call your legislators and tell them to reject all bills that block access to vaccines. Let’s “fight and live.”
DENA MARKS
writer
New Orleans