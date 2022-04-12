The New Orleans drainage system is a large complex system, yet we have two organizations running it, the Sewerage & Water Board and the Department of Public Works. An old proverb states that when something is managed by many, something is missed. We certainly have seen many things missed over the last several years.
The City Council recently passed a resolution establishing a working committee to consolidate drainage under a single entity. Council President Helena Moreno believes that the committee might find a more innovative approach, and we applaud the council for taking this step.
But to quote Paul Harvey: “AND now for the rest of the story…”
Drainage was defined in the city charter as part of the streets, and in 1890 the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans (S&WB) was created to handle (among other responsibilities) “major drainage." So, while a bifurcated system of “minor drainage” (small pipes and catch basins) and “major drainage” (large pipes and canals) was established early in our history, we operated under the S&WB as a single drainage system for over one hundred years.
S&WB went on to create one of the most innovative engineering marvels and reliable drainage systems in the world. In 1942 the city passed a 50-year millage to fund its responsibility for the “minor drainage” system, with proceeds passed on to the S&WB to perform the work. In early 1990s the citizens soundly defeated a renewal of that millage by approximately 85%. Many believed that the administration’s promises were so misleading that the renewal was dead on arrival.
Without funding, the S&WB continued to maintain the small drainage pipes (catch basins and pipes up to 36 inches) for several years, but after the water board discontinued its support, the system fell into disrepair. It wasn’t until recently, close to 30 years later, that the city has had dedicated funds “to build, maintain, clean, manage, beautify, improve, operate, repair, replace, implement and/or upkeep drainage” under the short-term rental tax spearheaded by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Twenty five percent of those funds are dedicated to New Orleans & Co. to promote the city, and 75% are dedicated to keeping its drainage working.
So now that the city has dedicated AND restricted funds in its infrastructure maintenance fund, who is best suited for the maintenance and operation of the drainage system?
There are four reasons to recommend the S&WB for that task. First, historically the system, from its design and operation until the 1990s, was operated by the S&WB itself; second, it’s recommended by Mayor Cantrell’s Infrastructure Advisory Report; third, it’s recommended by the House Resolution 193 committee, chaired by Ramsey Green, the city’s deputy CAO for infrastructure; and last, but by no means least, S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban is willing to take on the job.
The City Council recognizes that this issue has been studied enough. It is time for the administration and council to close ranks and consolidate the entire drainage system under the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans. Our citizens deserve to reap the benefits of focused management and singular accountability.
Troy Henry and Bruce Thompson co-chaired the infrastructure subcommittee for Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s 2018 transition committee.