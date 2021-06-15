Is it discrimination to ask that people either be vaccinated or wear a mask to prevent the spread of an infectious disease that has taken the lives of nearly 600,000 in the U.S. and over 10,600 in Louisiana?
That is the question Gov. John Bel Edwards will have to ask himself when House Bill 498 gets to his desk. Guised as a bill to prevent discrimination, HB498 would inhibit state agencies, including but not limited to schools and universities, from creating safe environments for students and the public to learn, work, and perform other daily activities.
The original version of this bill would have prevented state agencies, even health care facilities, from protecting the people they serve from any vaccine-preventable disease. Imagine, the state health department not being able to protect against measles — a highly infectious disease that hospitalizes 1 in 5 and kills 1 in 1,000? Or whooping cough, which kills 1 in 100 infants under one year old? The bill moved through the Legislature and at the eleventh hour the Senate approved amendments to limit the scope of the bill to COVID-19 vaccines.
But should the Legislature restrict decision-making for public health during a public health emergency? While COVID-19 infections are decreasing, there are some concerning patterns and red flags being raised by public health professionals who warn that Louisiana is vulnerable to another wave of increased infections by more transmissible variants which could disproportionately affect children and young adults.
Data from around the country, including Louisiana, show that the unvaccinated are overwhelmingly the ones currently hospitalized with COVID-19. This includes adults, as well as increasing numbers of children.
Because children represented a low number of cases in the beginning of the pandemic, there is a continuing false narrative that kids do not suffer from COVID-19. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children made up only 2% of cases in April 2020. They now represent over 14% of all cases and over 20% of new cases. Conservative estimates indicate that 480,000 children in the U.S. have suffered from “long-COVID” with symptoms lasting over 56 days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that almost 200,000 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 between February 2020 and March 2021, and that over 4,000 have developed MIS-C, a severe complication that causes inflammation of multiple organ systems. Across the U.S. more than 450 children have died because of COVID-19, which is now a leading cause of death in children. And experts believe this number is an underestimate.
Are we OK with watching even more of our children become hospitalized and die from a disease that is now preventable?
Vaccination is a safe and cost-effective public health strategy that prevents outbreaks of infectious diseases. And in Louisiana people have the right to decide whether they want to be vaccinated. For decades, many institutions have chosen to protect the health and welfare of those too young to be vaccinated or otherwise vulnerable to infectious diseases by implementing common-sense public health strategies. We now have the ability to do this for a disease that is still raging across the globe. But the Legislature chose to pass a bill that limits these protections while the majority of Louisianans remain vulnerable.
HB498 is shortsighted, not based on science, and is not in the interest of the health and safety of Louisianans. It is time for leadership to look at the data and make decisions based on the evidence.
Dr. Jennifer Herricks hold degrees in biology and microbiology and molecular genetics.