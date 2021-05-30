Check out these hilarious punchlines in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Beach Getaway
We received 415 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest. From giant litter box jokes to coastal erosion references, these were very clever. Our winner took us in a totally different direction, and it’s really funny! Well done!!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Gisele and David Prados, Metairie: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Kristen Spring, Baton Rouge: “Don’t worry little buddy, I’m gonna get you to the litter box of your dreams!”
Frank Koch, Baton Rouge: “Remember… When we get there, I’m still going to chase you around.”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “I bet if you were Garfield we’d get a lift!!!”
Dottie Derbes, Covington: “NO MORE STAYCATIONS!!”
John F. Shreves, New Orleans: “You get the back seat and I get the front window.”
Sherrie Holliday, Metairie: “It’ll be great! I can run in the water and you’ll have an unlimited litter box.”
Richard James Wolf, Westminster, MD: “They weren’t cat people.”
Frederick Carpenter, Amite: “Just sit tight. The coast is headed this way!”
Harold L. Anderson, Milwaukee, WI: “Shore would be nice.”
Shirley Hutson, Kenner: “Are you using the right finger?”
Phyllis Sanders, Lafayette: “Promise we won’t ask, ‘Are we there yet?’”
David Palmisano, Marrero: “If someone stops, just say we have been vaccinated. They don’t have to know that it was for rabies!”
Sid Hebert, Slidell: “Smile, Felix, we’re going to the world’s largest litter box!”
Lawrence Uter, Lafayette:“I told you. Car rentals are very tight right now!”
Anthony Palermo, Metairie: “Maybe we should flash our vaccination cards.”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “What will we do besides hanging out at the beach and pool?... That issue has never come up before.”
Bill Campbell, Baton Rouge: “Quick! Before they disappear!”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “Don’t just sit there looking like a cat in an inner-tube!”
Jean Inman, Jefferson: “Help us emBARK on a PURR-fect vacation!!”
Jim Williamson, Mandeville: “Put your thumb out! We’re NOT going to be roadkill!!”
Kathleen Schrenk, New Orleans: “At this rate, the Gulf Coast will get to us before we get to it!”
Richard Miller, Baton Rouge: “We don’t mind being in 3 feet of water at the beach.”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “If a reporter gives us a lift, we can give them stuff for their scoops.”
Charles Theaux, Jr., Ponchatula: “I can’t believe all that rain actually made you like water now.”
John Taranto, Madisonville: “I’m telling you – this is gonna be more fun than floating through the streets of New Orleans every time it rains!”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “I hope someone picks us up soon, my dogs are barking!”
These were great!
Best wishes--Walt