The general public has had an avalanche of misinformation regarding the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Foundation and its past presidents. Here are the answers to some of the criticisms of the lawsuit I filed against the foundation to restore benefits I received as a past president.
• Why was the suit filed under seal?
The foundation compelled its members to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The NDA that was presented to the membership prevented one from saying anything about the foundation, even if true. If one did talk about the foundation, there were serious consequences to pay, including substantial monetary penalties.
Consequently, the lawsuit was filed under seal to avoid being accused of defaming the foundation to the general public. The past presidents honored the confidentiality required by the NDA. There were no secret objectives. The past presidents were merely following the foundation’s mandate for confidentiality.
In return, the foundation openly responded to the sealed documents and its president in a press conference. Obviously, the foundation had no regard for its own NDA. It was a good political move by the foundation because it gave the general public the impression that the past presidents were attempting to act under the cloak of secrecy to achieve some nefarious end. It was a good political move, but it was not an honorable one. Unfortunately, honor seems to be the victim of one-upmanship.
• Was the foundation facing a threat to its non-profit status?
The foundation’s president raised concerns about the tax consequences to the foundation. That is a fiction created by the foundation. What bigger boogie man could one invent other than the taxman?
The foundation had discussed a troubling report jeopardizing its 501(C)(3) status. This was an untrue statement. Only after the lawsuit was filed did the past presidents learn that there was not any written report; more astonishing, there were no calls, emails or letters initiated by the IRS stating any type of tax endangerment. The entire discussion about tax consequences was a creation of the foundation. It was a slick move to gain public support at the expense of soiling the names of the past presidents.
• Was there an agreement to provide free tickets and other benefits to past presidents?
The agreement between the past presidents and the foundation has existed for over 50 years. What the general public is unaware of is that the past presidents did not demand the perks they received. They were offered by the foundation and accepted by the past presidents.
It is also important to note that the past presidents did everything in their power to avoid litigation and resolve the unwarranted concerns of the foundation. First, we asked to meet with the executive committee or the board of directors. We were denied. Second, we sent a letter asking to mediate the matter with a mediator of their choice. We were denied. Third, we again asked if there was a possibility of a meeting and were given an unequivocal “no.” Prior to filing suit, the foundation was informed that the past presidents would forego their perks and accept the same perks received by the board of directors. We were told “no.” Litigation ensued.
The past presidents acted honorably by adhering to the nondisclosure agreement. The foundation did not act honorably. There is no IRS boogie man knocking at the door. Finally, past presidents accepted the perks offered by the foundation. An offer and acceptance constitute an agreement. Now the foundation seeks to breach its agreement and defame its past presidents in the process.
Michael Bagneris is a former Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge, mayoral candidate, and foundation president.