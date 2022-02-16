Metro New Orleans’ population flounders at 1,270,530, while Atlanta’s metro has 6.1 million people and Houston 7.1 million.
Compare that to back in 1950, when the city of New Orleans had 570,445 residents, Atlanta had only 331,314, and Houston 596,163.
Atlanta and Houston metropolitan area governments figured out that cooperation and coordination was the way to attract new businesses, grow good-paying jobs, and draw hard-working, well-educated job seekers. Then businesses and workers would pay taxes, raise families and grow metro economies, building prosperous possibilities for all.
Business and political leadership got together to develop the plan. Here, local leadership dropped the ball, was asleep at the wheel or just prevented the expansion game from being played.
Over 70 years, times have changed. Do we have the business and political leaders today willing to step up and set wheels in motion to grow this metropolitan area and reverse the outmigration trends plaguing Louisiana?
The Houston Ship Channel is the No. 1 port in total tonnage, as ranked by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Greater Port of Houston sustains 3.2 million jobs and contributes $802 billion annually to the American economy.
Yet New Orleans-to-Baton Rouge would be the largest port in the U.S. if it were one unified operation. But the area is broken down into five jurisdictions (Ports of South Louisiana, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard) with three different river-pilot organizations. Houston’s 275 million tons is well below the Lower Mississippi River totals from Baton Rouge south.
Metro New Orleans is missing out on good-paying jobs from direct and indirect commerce related to the port. The area has been blessed with one of the country’s most valuable natural resources, the Mississippi River. The Louisiana Purchase gave America access to the river and trade routes, offering the New Orleans area unique opportunities for economic expansion.
Todd Murphy, who recently resigned as president of the Jefferson Parish Chamber of Commerce, used his farewell speech to make some tough-love points about the city and left Jefferson a challenge.
“It was once said, ‘…as goes New Orleans, so goes the region.’ Today, as I enter the business ranks, my final challenge to you is this,” he said. “Go to work every day with this mantra in mind: ‘As goes Jefferson Parish, so goes our treasured City of New Orleans.’ ”
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell should co-convene a meeting of all the presidents of the metro area parishes to list the areas where mutual benefits would be derived from cooperation and coordination.
Either through memorandums of understanding or state legislation like the law creating the Regional Transit Authority, a project or two ought to be piloted, with a sunset clause so future officeholders can revisit and improve operations.
John Dickinson, one of the country’s Founding Fathers, was first credited with the saying, “United we stand, divided we fall.”
In our case, the phrase might be: United we grow, prosper, and offer opportunities for our kids, and divided we wither and leave less bounty for future generations.
