The Algiers Charter School Association learned of student-athlete eligibility issues at Landry-Walker High School, and they placed some Landry-Walker football coaches on probation and suspended them for the first part of the 2020 football season.
Keenan Lewis, a former New Orleans Saints player who took over as head coach, and all of his assistants have kept their jobs, but they've been sidelined because they played LHSAA football with six ineligible players, including four who competed in a game against Belle Chasse. Landry-Walker won the game on the field, 22-20, but Belle Chasse was awarded the win after officials discovered that ineligible players had been in the game.
It’s hard to imagine that any high school coach of any sport would work with players without clearly knowing or determining eligibility since violations could negatively impact coaches, parents, alumni, general student bodies and the high school student-athletes.
Clearly, Landry-Walker's leaders have a lot of explaining to do.