Hey, Who-Dat Nation! Check out these hilarious Dome naming ideas in Walt Handelsman's latest cartoon caption contest!

Dome, Sweet, Dome!
Who-Dat Nation stepped up large this week as we had 377 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! There were plenty of hilarious naming concepts for the dome as well as some anti-Falcons ideas, always a favorite with me! Plus, there were a batch of wonderfully quirky concepts. Great job, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalist!!
WINNER:
Penny Collins, Lafayette: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Susan Embree, Metairie: “Who would have thought we would end up calling the Dome, GAYLE’S SHE SHED!”
Bryan Reuter, Metairie: “The Falcons have the advantage this season. They’ve got the stadium sponsor, and they’re used to playing in front of no fans.”
Eric Rider, Baton Rouge: “My arms are killing me. Why didn’t Honda buy the naming rights instead?”
Robert Williams, Frisco, TX: “You can erase the name but not the memories.”
Frank Vicidomina, Metairie: “I heard the new sponsor is, ‘Boudreaux’s Butt Paste’… I wonder how we gonna paint the roof for that one!”
Wayne Crochet, New Orleans: “The new sponsor is a roll-on deodorant company.”
Susan Levin, Metairie: “We better get on it, Bud! This thing takes off in a half an hour!”
Richard Lochren, New Orleans: “Ahhh… I get it, since it’s the Saints, ‘The Last Supper Dome’.”
Dusty Kling, Baton Rouge: “At the rate companies are bankrupting, we’ll be using this white-out every year.”
Sanders and Ashton Phelps, Jr., New Orleans: “Did you hear Mercedes is coming out with an ATL 283 model?”
Jeff Hartzheim, Fuquay Varina, NC: “Forget the paint. Just sprinkle it with powdered sugar and call it Café Dome Monde!”
M’sina Lochren: “This Covid-19 cleaning is getting way out of hand!”
Joe Kovacs, New Orleans: “The big-wigs at our new sponsor, 3M, said they want is to paint it like a N95 mask.”
Will Kirkikis, New Orleans: “Must be more budget friendly to sponsor a losing team’s stadium…”
Keith Twitchell, New Orleans: “I hear Rogaine’s buying the rights and planting chia hair all over the roof.”
Joel Colman, New Orleans: “Health Care Workers Superdome, because they are super, that’s why!”
M. J. Hébert, Abbeville: “I hope it doesn’t get bought by a law firm because we’ll never fit all those names!”
John Fos, Baton Rouge: “If we have to lose one to the DIRTY BIRDS, this would be my first choice.”
Judy Traub, Metairie: “My grandson says we should call this place, ‘The Cupcake’.”
Linda Lynch, Baton Rouge: “I know what we should name it, just stop after the ‘Z’.”
Fantastic stuff, folks! Stay safe!!
Walt