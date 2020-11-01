What are these kids talking about on these low-tech devices in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest?

Can you hear me now?
After Hurricane Zeta’s power outages, I started thinking about some of the ways we used to communicate with each other before everything needed to be charged up. That lead to this image. People of a certain age will certainly remember soup-can phones. You couldn’t play games on them but them always worked!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the amount of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, November 9th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, November 5th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt