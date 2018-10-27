"People don't turn down money. It's what separates us from the animals." — Jerry Seinfeld
It's also true politicians don't turn down governorships. If U.S. Sen. John Kennedy runs for governor next year, he will win.
Kennedy's been in the Senate less than two years and he's already a favorite of both conservative and liberal national media outlets.
This is no accident. Kennedy's known to hang out where national reporters fish for interviews. But Kennedy's frequent sightings on cable news are much more than being at the right place at the right time. Kennedy's a sound bite machine. There are few things journalists like more than an ear-tickling sound bite. Even the liberal Huffington Post dubbed Kennedy the "Folksiest Man in the U.S. Senate."
If Kennedy runs, he'll spend millions exposing Edwards for his record of employing scare tactics to grow government and raise taxes.
"They are getting tired of these so-called fiscal crises and fiscal cliffs," Kennedy said this summer of Edward's leadership.
"I think the people of Louisiana seem to think we have a fiscal cliff every Thursday," he said.
It's not just Kennedy's slick-talking ways Edwards has to worry about. Kennedy, much like President Donald Trump, is fearless with his rhetoric, at one point this year calling for Edwards to resign.
"I've known John Bel for 10 years. He's very smart, he's a nice guy, he's a liberal Democrat and he wants his way," Kennedy said. "He thinks he has a mandate. He thinks his mandate is to tax and spend like they do in Massachusetts and California."
"If he believes that, then he needs to step aside and let (Lt. Gov. Billy) Nungesser run the show or let somebody run the show," Kennedy added. "He just can't hack it."
Survey USA, a polling company highly rated for its accuracy, shows Kennedy with a 9-point lead over Edwards in a head-to-head match. Kennedy paid for and released the recent poll showing him beating Edwards by a margin of 48 to 39 percent with 14 percent undecided. Among men, Kennedy has a 20-point lead and is tied with Edwards with women. Edwards holds a 69-point lead with black voters but is losing to Kennedy among whites by 64 percent to 20.
Kennedy says he'll announce whether he'll run for governor before December 1. If the fancy-talking 66-year-old is ever going to become governor, the next election clearly presents his best shot.
The concern some have of Kennedy is that he's all politician and not really the conservative he plays on TV. Kennedy, a longtime Democrat, has only been a Republican for 11 years, a politically convenient switch in a deeply red state.
Kennedy made the switch after losing his Senate race running as a Democrat in 2004. He also supported Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry that year. Kennedy ran again for the Senate in 2008 and 2016 as a Republican, winning his third attempt.
But voters may reasonably be agitated at Kennedy, if he beats Edwards, for not finishing his six-year Senate term and quitting halfway through to become governor. Seniority is important for a U.S. senator.
Another red flag for conservatives is Kennedy's joining liberal Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine in voting for regulation of the internet in the cause of “net neutrality.” Net neutrality if a favorite issue for anti-free market Democrats.
But if Kennedy does take on Edwards it’s doubtful the governor or the media will focus on Kennedy's conservative credentials.
Edwards already faces an uphill battle as a Democrat in a red state. He exploded the size of government by $7 billion, so far, and using his pen, he created 500,000 new dependents of government by expanding Medicaid under Obamacare. Edwards, with the help of the Legislature, also raised taxes by more than $7 billion. And this time Edwards won't have his holier-than-thou rap he used against David Vitter to get elected in 2015.
It's hard to imagine a scenario in which Kennedy loses to Edwards. And just like people don't turn down money, politicians don't turn down governorships. Expect a Kennedy-Edwards race next year.
