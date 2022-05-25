Heard the rumors, but couldn’t believe it would ever happen in Louisiana.
In 1978, I got an up-close and personal look at the Legislature while working for Mayor Dutch Morial. New Orleans had a very seasoned legislative team of lawyers and a budget wizard. We followed and occasionally testified on 50 or so pieces of legislation that might affect the city. The most important ones were the money bills (appropriations and capital outlay), where the city would hope to score millions.
I later watched the money bills up much closer and more personal for the 40,000 constituents, two public universities, elementary and secondary public schools that I represented for 15 years in the House of Representatives.
Last Wednesday, the state Senate unanimously approved in minutes, not hours or days, hundreds of pages in nine different bills allocating well over $40 billion to operate state government, assist local governments, fund both houses of the Legislature and the judicial branch, build and improve state and local government roads, bridges and other properties, and establish the borrowing to do it all.
What made this annual budget adoption different from the 44 others since my first session was that the chairs of the money committees met routinely throughout the session to talk over issues that popped up and hear from different parties, according to an account by reporter Mark Ballard.
State Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, who chairs the Finance Committee, said “we had disagreements, but nobody drew a line in the sand …”
In fact, when all the money bills went back to the House for concurrence in the Senate changes, only seven “no” votes were cast. So out of 144 legislators in both houses, only seven disagreed with how record amounts of cash and credit will be spent in the next fiscal year beginning July 1.
Set aside, at least temporarily, were the usual disagreements between House and Senate, anger over abortion legislation, bickering over what would be taught in schools, whether to phase out the temporary .045 cent sales tax ahead of schedule, and racial and political wounds from redrawing district lines for Congress and legislators’ own seats.
With 18 days left in the session that ends June 6, leadership masterfully pushed through passage of all budget bills on an unprecedented fast track. The state constitution requires the governor to issue any line-item vetoes to those swollen money bills in 12 days, so the state is set for a different kind of drama: possible veto overrides.
Republicans and Democrats learned from their first veto override session a year ago, which Gov. John Bel Edwards won. The pain and embarrassment for those on the losing side didn’t sit well; also left hurting were a few Democrats who lost chairmanships and prime committee assignments for not honoring what Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales believed were promised votes to override.
Money, lots of it, healed those wounds.
The governor’s executive counsel, Matthew Block, shouldn’t be worried about parsing the legalities of when a veto session must take place. He and Edwards should be taking note that on money matters at least, everyone is getting along so well: Republican and Democrat, north and south, urban and rural, male and female, Black and White.
When and if the Edwards vetoes come down, legislators will be discussing them face-to-face, not over cellphones, emails and text messages while back in their districts or on vacation. Republicans almost have enough votes by themselves to override Edwards’ vetoes, but now have this newfound camaraderie with Democrats, dosed with lots of dollars. Many legislators of both parties will need the juice of state-funded programs and projects to energize their reelection campaigns next year.
Already, Edwards’ commissioner of administration Jay Dardenne is complaining that his department lost $3.3 million in retaliation from the speaker over Dardenne’s refusal to pay for renovations by Schexnayder’s stepsons to his Pentagon Barracks apartments. Others are finding out what happened to their funding only after the lightning-fast adoption process took place.
But this much is clear: Depending on the outcome of the coming showdown with Edwards, Louisiana may finally have achieved a long-sought independent Legislature.
Maybe Walt Disney was right when he said that “it takes a lot of money to make these dreams come true.”
