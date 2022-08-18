As we begin another academic year in New Orleans, I’m especially mindful as Orleans Parish District Attorney of the vital role that schools can play not just in teaching our children left and right, but in teaching them right and wrong. Schools keep our children out of harm’s way and keep them away from the factors and situations that may motivate them to cause harm in our communities.
Unfortunately, according to statistics just released by the Louisiana Department of Education, the statewide truancy rate rose from 28% during the 2019-20 school year to 40% in 2020-21, the first full school year amid the pandemic. By their very definition, truancy laws were unenforceable while our children were attempting to learn virtually in 2020 and 2021, and I don’t believe it’s any coincidence that juvenile crime in our city began to tick up around this time.
Recognizing early on the connection between the pandemic, truancy and juvenile violence in our city, the DA’s Office got to work post-pandemic to identify tangible ways to get our young people back into school and away from bad decisions, and to identify tangible ways to hold accountable those who continually violate the law.
While this is truly a group lift, my office has committed to enforce chronic truancy violations where necessary, whether by initiating criminal proceedings against an adult who knowingly contributes to a child’s truancy or bringing a family unit into Juvenile Court through a formal “Family In Need of Services” (FINS) proceeding when other attempts at obtaining voluntary compliance have failed. Of course, court involvement is an intervention of last resort, but it is one we are fully prepared to utilize if needed to make sure our young people are not left behind. We have a legal and moral obligation to ensure that children are where they’re supposed to be and gaining the tools they need to thrive.
On July 25, we proudly stood with city and school leaders to highlight the collaborative nature of this work.
As students prepare to return to school, I ask that both they and their parents/guardians make a plan to ensure that they attend school as required. Any barriers to attendance should be raised with school personnel without delay. I encourage families to take advantage of the resources, assessments and other aid offered to ensure that students reach their full potential. Schools have numerous resources at their fingertips and are eager to assist long before the point at which a case would arrive on my desk.
Finally, I would like to remind employers that it is against the law to employ juveniles during school hours or late into the evening on school nights. We have seen too many examples of kids facing the impossible choice of attending class or working to support themselves and their families, feeling that they had no choice but to get a job, and adults in their lives looking the other way.
We also have seen too many examples of our young people committing crimes on weekdays, during the day, at times when they clearly should have been in school.
As Will Sutton accurately summed up in these pages last week, “this is an all-hands-on-deck moment.” It will take all of us, whether you have school-aged children or not, to turn the tide. But together, we can and will make a difference in the lives of our young people.
Jason Rogers Williams is Orleans Parish district attorney.