Standing outside the front door of a church-turned-pop-up vaccine clinic recently, I got to do what has been so unusual for so many of us this past year.
I gathered and joked with strangers. As I invited them in, I was able to ask, one by one, how they were doing and feeling. Many were tired, they told me. It’s been a long year. And even so, every single person I spoke with also seemed relieved and hopeful.
It was Feb. 26, less than two weeks before the anniversary of the day we confirmed COVID-19 and the arrival of the global pandemic in Louisiana.
The occasion was the first mass vaccination event in historically underserved north Baton Rouge, a day that would bring the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine to 2,198 residents and serve as a model for bringing vaccines to the people.
The opportunity to see the faces of people who have lived through this pandemic is one that will remain with me forever. As the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, I've seen the devastation this pandemic has wrought on a daily basis. COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations, nursing home outbreaks, the devastation of hurricanes compounded by the constant stress that has aggravated all of our mental health — I could read the numbers, I could hear the stories, but I could only imagine the faces behind them.
Like so many of you, I couldn't attend funerals. I couldn't hug someone who lost a loved one. I couldn't do that thing we do best in Louisiana — tell someone in person that I cared, and have them know I meant it, because I was there.
That Friday in North Baton Rouge was the first time I really got to be there with everyone, and it reminded me of that elusive hopefulness we've all been yearning for. When I laughed with a man in a Dallas Cowboys T-shirt about my natural-born distaste for "America's Team," I knew we were coming back. (Don’t worry, although he was a Cowboys fan, we did let him in.)
That weekend was a flash of normalcy. Supporting one another to make vaccines accessible gave me a feeling of possibilities, a feeling of Louisiana — a signal we had a fighting chance to get back to our crawfish boils, our live music, and embracing one another.
Marking one year of COVID has brought the tragedy of the pandemic back to the forefront. It is easy to get fixated by data and trends, but I always stop and think about the lives we lost. Almost 10,000 people in Louisiana are gone because of COVID-19 — a figure so large that it’s hard to understand.
From our seniors to our children, COVID-19 has taken a toll on each of us. We will not be the same after we get through this, and we will never get back the loved ones that we lost. But we can cherish the memories and continue to protect our loved ones still here.
Watching our residents roll their sleeves up and get their vaccine brought some hope home to me — an excitement I haven’t felt in some time. Like you, Louisiana, I am ready! The gift of the three COVID-19 vaccines, their safety and effectiveness, their proven record of keeping people out of the hospital and saving lives, gives me hope.
We still have a lot of work to do. There are many arms that still need shots, especially in our underserved and hard-to-reach communities, and there are valid barriers that we need to keep working with trusted community partners to overcome.
To our hospital workers, vaccine providers, community partners and Team LDH, it amazes me how time and again you find it in yourselves to step up in this crisis. Thank you.
This is truly the challenge of our lifetimes, and it will take every single one of us. But we are Louisianans. We are resilient, we put our families and communities first, and we love our good living down here. Together, we can ensure we have better days ahead.