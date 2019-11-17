Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Close the Spigot!
The campaigning is finally behind us and with that comes the closing of the mud-slinging runoff valve. The endless barrage of ugly campaign ads will now come to an end. Just in time for Thanksgiving.
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, November 25th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, November 21st AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, folks!!
~ Walt