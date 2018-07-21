The case of the Green River serial killer is one of the most chilling and disturbing in America's history. Gary Ridgway was eventually arrested in 2001 in Washington State outside of Seattle and pleaded guilty to 49 counts of murder. The sheriff at the time, Dave Reichert, says Ridgway wouldn't give up the location of the bodies of his many victims until prosecutors agreed to remove the threat of the death penalty. Ridgway didn't value the life of his victims but he considered his own life worth saving.
It's just basic fundamental common sense that using the threat of the death penalty provides valuable leverage for law enforcement. They can use it to secure confessions or discover information about victims or accomplices. It's also common sense to believe one might think twice about committing a violent crime knowing it could lead to the offender's execution. But unfortunately, we now live in a post-common sense world. Many of our leaders deny the fundamental truth that the prospect of facing execution is a useful motivator. This comes from the same crowd that believes taxes don't deter investment and government handouts don't squash drive and ambition.
Opponents of capital punishment claim there's no conclusive data proving it deters crime. But how could there be? Capital punishment has been so neutered, the practice has lost its punch. The power of capital punishment to deter violent crime will only be fully realized when it's carried out consistently and in a timely manner.
At least two of the 70 inmates currently on death row in Louisiana have been there since 1986. The longest-serving death row inmate, Michael Owen Perry, murdered five people, including his parents and an infant nephew. James Copeland is the second-longest serving death row inmate. In 1979, Copeland sodomized and killed an 11-year old boy.
Louisiana hasn't executed an inmate since 2010. A lawsuit over the three drugs the state uses for lethal injection has prohibited Louisiana from carrying out death sentences since 2014. The three drugs are in short supply after manufacturers stopped producing them, bending to political pressure from anti-death penalty groups. But Louisiana has rewritten its execution plan several times through the years because of drug shortages.
This month, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick extended the 12-month ban on executions in Louisiana. Jeffrey Cody, a private attorney hired by the Department of Corrections, wrote in a court filing that litigating the case would be "a waste of resources and time." Shauna Sanford, a spokeswoman for Gov. John Bel Edwards, says the governor agrees with DOC's decision not to fight the ban on capital punishment because the shortage of the three drugs needed has not changed.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Jeff Landry is accusing Edwards of refusing to work with his department to "bring our state's most monstrous criminals to justice." Landry says the DOC already has the capacity to use a single drug, the same one used by other states for executions. Landry also claims legislation could expand the state's options in the event the drugs are not obtainable.
In a letter to Edwards released Wednesday, Landry wrote, "The biggest obstacle to getting justice for our state's crime victims was neither the federal case nor the difficulty of obtaining drugs; it has and continues to be your unwillingness to proceed with any executions."
An LSU Manship School of Communications poll found 58 percent in Louisiana favor the death penalty while 34 percent oppose it.
The Washington Post reported last month that close to half of all murders in Baton Rouge during the past seven years did not result in an arrest. The Post also reported 65 percent of murders in New Orleans went without an arrest. FBI data shows that for 28 straight years, Louisiana has had the highest murder rate in the nation.
Violent criminals know they can often literally get away with murder in Louisiana. They also know that even if caught, the state has unilaterally disarmed when it comes to the death penalty.
The mostly impotent death penalty is clearly not a deterrent in Louisiana. How can it be when we have inmates that have been sitting on Death Row for 32-years.