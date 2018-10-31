While reading Melinda Deslatte's recent opinion piece about the delays in providing medical marijuana to patients in Louisiana, I noticed she missed three of the biggest reasons for the delays.
First, unlike non-Southern states with conservative legislatures, our Republicans are control freaks. Many states, such as Arizona, have real conservative legislatures, or in other words, they work to keep government out of our lives.
Second, our Legislature is bought and paid for. Big pharma greatly fears the widespread use of medical marijuana and thus maintains a tight leash on our legislators.
The third reason is not news to most of us. When introducing anything, and I mean anything, into law or legislative action, our legislators must first figure out how family and friends can profit the most before taking action.
Robert Bloodworth
U.S. Navy, retired
Baton Rouge