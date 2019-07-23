Mention the name of The Meters to anyone of a certain age — perhaps the later Neville Brothers are better known — and there’ll be a smile about happy hours at Tipitina’s or many other dances and concerts.
Art Neville has passed away at 81, but he leaves a remarkable musical legacy that is resonate with the culture and fun of New Orleans. The Neville Brothers were a feature of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for years.
With numerous bands over the years, Neville toured the world and was frequently lauded as an inspiration for popular music’s biggest stars. He had a career that can only be envied, and we hope emulated, by young musicians of today.
“There are many talented people forever linked to our state's rich musical heritage and Art Neville will most certainly be in that number,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a tribute.
"Generations of New Orleanians grew up on the sounds that Art Neville laid down over the decades,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.
And to borrow a musical phrase, he did it his way.