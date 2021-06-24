After allowing McDonogh 11 to deteriorate for more than a decade, the LSU Administration has finally demolished the 142-year-old school building.
Such a fate could have been avoided. Consider, as a contrast, what Children’s Hospital in New Orleans has done. Next to the state-of-the-art Children’s Hospital Uptown, LCMC Health spent millions to restore almost a whole campus of historic buildings. Those structures now house patients’ families, administrative offices and other facilities in freshly renovated buildings. The campus is distinctly New Orleans, bringing comfort to families in need. It also saved tons of historic building materials from being tossed into a landfill.
McDonogh 11 also could have been restored to serve as housing for patients’ families, doctors’ offices or administrative space. But for that to happen, LSU’s board would have had to care enough to save it.
The preservation of McDonogh 11 was one of the few concessions LSU was asked to make in exchange for being allowed to destroy the historic Lower Mid-City neighborhood to build the new UMC Hospital complex in 2010. But after assuming control of the structure, LSU’s board did nothing to preserve the school.
And now, its demolition is another egregious waste of taxpayer money. After Hurricane Katrina, the Orleans Parish School Board, with FEMA’s approval, spent $3 million renovating McDonogh 11, reopening it to students. Just a few years later, the state shuttered the school and spent at least another $320,000 to move it, leaving a vacant eyesore on the side of the interstate.
Now, LSU Health Sciences Center has spent nearly $100,000 to demolish McDonogh 11, despite years of work by the Preservation Resource Center and other organizations to try to save the building.
At the PRC, we work every day to help people see the inherent value in New Orleans’ historic buildings. They are an integral part of our city’s wealth, along with our culture, cuisine, music and people. Few projects have been more inspiring in recent years than Leona Tate’s renovation, for example, of McDonogh 19, the school she helped integrate as a child. She is transforming it into a civil rights center. Another great example is the reawakening of the Pythian Temple downtown. Such depth of achievement can scarcely be found in new construction projects.
Emotions aside, money talks, and the restoration of our historic buildings is a huge tool for economic development. This industry creates jobs, employs local tradespeople and yields incredible tax revenues. The $530 million Four Seasons hotel and residences at the World Trade Center, the $450 million renovation of the Superdome, and the $22 million restoration of Hotel St. Vincent are just three current examples of strategic investments in historic properties.
In 2011 — the same year McDonogh 11 was wrenched from the site where it had educated children for 132 years — an analysis found that the Louisiana State Commercial Tax Credit, commonly known as the state historic rehabilitation tax credit, generates $4.50 in state and local taxes for every $1 of credit issued. A 2017 follow-up commissioned by the Louisiana Office of Culture, Recreation and Tourism found that $0.42 of that return arrives in public coffers before the credit is even issued.
New Orleans’ copious stock of historic buildings gives us a marketing edge that is the envy of less interesting cities. It also spells opportunity. So why is it so hard to convince leaders of our historic buildings’ value?
Tourism is our No. 1 economic driver, and a key reason people visit New Orleans is because of its truly distinctive feel. Retaining local talent is also key to our economy, and our historic neighborhoods are a big reason why so many residents are proud to call New Orleans home.
But the city’s historic buildings are a finite resource. Bulldozing them in the name of progress ignores the fact that Louisiana has been a national leader in recent years for revitalizing its historic structures for modern uses. We should celebrate being on the top of a positive national list for once.
McDonogh 11 may be lost, but there are still many buildings we can save, if there’s the will to save them.
Danielle Del Sol is executive director of the Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans.