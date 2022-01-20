President Joe Biden recently signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but decisions of how, when, and where to spend the money remain. To draw the next American road atlas, the president has selected former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to be the senior adviser responsible for coordinating its implementation. As we plan for tomorrow, we need to keep in mind the historic connection between infrastructure and one of New Orleanians’ favorite pastimes: making groceries.
Road construction can make or break small food retailers. During the 1960s, as Robert Moses-style expressway construction projects boomed, elevating traffic above street level was seen as the best way to get people in and out of the city. But the gains in efficiency for the cars above also came at a cost for those who lived below, especially when it came to their local food options.
To understand the relationship between roads and groceries, we need to step back and think about the real purpose of America’s retail food system. Contrary to popular belief, it is not to improve overall nutrition. Instead, the retail food business is designed to sell items as efficiently as possible. The grocery store does not care whether you eat the broccoli you just bought. Its only concern is whether you’ll come back on your next trip. It aims to keep your business by keeping quality high and prices low.
No retailers do this better than the big-box stores like Walmart and Costco, which can offset their slimmer margins-per-item with greater volumes of overall sales. For these stores to operate, they need highways connected to global supply chains. But these speedways have an Achilles heel: the “last-mile problem” of getting goods into neighborhoods.
In the 1960s and '70s, the retail food industry responded by building new stores away from residential areas, but this trend had disastrous implications for poorer communities left behind.
A resilient food system — one that serves all New Orleanians — needs a variety of retail food options. Big box stores still play an important role, but they cannot be the only option. They are hard to access for those without cars, and the savings they offer to those who buy in bulk are lost on those who can’t afford the upfront costs. Sustainable communities need local stores, too.
Although many neighborhood grocers have been lost, some have hung on and even thrived, so long as they have enough nearby customers who can pay for the convenience of shopping closer to home. This works in wealthy communities, like the four-block radius that surrounds Langenstein’s Uptown location, with a median household income of roughly $165,000 a year.
Not all are so lucky. The Circle Food Market (located in same building as the historic Circle Food Store) on St. Bernard and North Claiborne serves a community with household incomes of roughly $32,000. But local retail can still operate in poorer neighborhoods so long as there is enough population density. This wasn’t a problem in 1960 when Tremé and the 7th Ward housed three times as many people as they do today (and this downward trend was well underway before Katrina).
Why did so many people leave? Infrastructure. More specifically, disruptive road projects that paved the way to the suburbs.
Today, neighborhood food retail faces an uphill battle. Luckily, investors like Sidney Torres IV are willing to take a chance to revitalize institutions such as the Circle Food Market. And he’ll need all the help he can get.
The infrastructural mistakes of the past made it too easy for the biggest stores to crush neighborhood businesses. The roadmap of the future needs to restore the balance. We should rebuild more livable and walkable communities, what Tulane Geographer Richard Campanella refers to as “good urbanism.” Doing so will increase property values and reverse the decadeslong drop in population caused by the legacy of past highway policies.
The infrastructure of the future should make it easier to make groceries closer to home.
Kenneth Kolb is a sociology professor at Furman University, and is the author of "Retail Inequality: Reframing the Food Desert Debate." He can be reached at ken.kolb@furman.edu.