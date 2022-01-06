Much has changed since 2005 when Hurricane Katrina destroyed southeast Louisiana, and more recently since Hurricane Ida made landfall, yet water remains one of the most detrimental threats to human life in the region.
Whether from hurricanes and tropical storms, other climate effects or faulty infrastructure, humanity’s most essential resource is somehow both inundating the region and one of the most difficult materials to obtain — problems that existed long before the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, Louisiana water issues are generally only discussed in the aftermath of a catastrophic hurricane or flood.
Now, nearly two years since the start of this global health crisis, many relief efforts, including eviction and utility shutoff moratoria that largely helped to ensure access to life necessities, have expired. By the time the U.S. Supreme Court overhauled the eviction moratorium, 6% of renters nationwide, equating to more than 3.5 million people, said they were “likely” or “very likely” to face eviction, being unable to pay their full rent because of the pandemic. This number increases nearly threefold in Louisiana where almost 1 in 5 renters said they were worried about losing their homes.
In response to thousands of households losing access to clean water due to shutoffs during the pandemic, Congress set aside $1 billion for the first federal low-income household water assistance program (LIHWAP) modeled on the low-income household energy assistance program (LIHEAP). This program was designed as a temporary solution to prevent water shutoffs when access to water was needed most. The state received almost $21 million to implement a program.
Yet, in Louisiana, the issue existed long before the start of the pandemic. According to the most recent data collected in 2016, an estimated 19,486 households in the New Orleans area experienced shutoffs, equating to nearly 47,000 people affected directly by lack of access to safe, affordable water. Moreover, shutoffs represent a disproportionate impact of rising water bills on Black communities.
The United Nations has indicated that for water service to be affordable, charges should not constitute more than 3% of a household’s income. In 2018, for more than 1 in 5 households in New Orleans, water bills cost at least 9% of their income, giving the city one of the highest water bill/household income ratios in the country.
Louisianians need a safety net for water, just as we have for energy and telephone services. However, LIHWAP implementation on the ground has been close to stagnant and no plans for automatic enrollment have been instituted, creating unnecessary paperwork for those already identified as in need. And even though the majority of households in the state’s largest municipality rent instead of own — with approximately 60% of renters identifying as Black — funding was only allocated to owners, leaving renters to the mercy of landlords who could leave them at risk of water shutoffs.
Although we have limited data on water affordability and shutoffs during the pandemic, water equity advocates understand the need for this safety net has notably increased.
U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy must vote for further federal investments in water infrastructure, including a permanent version of LIHWAP. The Louisiana Legislature must also invest in programs that use federal infrastructure funds in strategic, equitable ways to increase water affordability. The challenges faced by Louisianians both predate and encompass the pandemic’s exacerbation of aging and poorly maintained infrastructure, structural racism and inequitable water access.
Although states have until the end of 2023 to allocate LIHWAP funds, we need state action now to properly allocate the funds we have to make safe, clean water affordable and accessible to all — particularly so people can wash their hands and limit the spread of COVID-19, advocate for an extension of relief programs and establish the human right to this essential need.
This is not just the right thing to do, but it is a situation of dire importance.
Rebecca Malpass is the policy and research coordinator for the Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans.