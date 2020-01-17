Pot holes. Boil water advisories. Enough is enough! New Orleans’ infrastructure needs serious investment, and the first step is redirecting existing revenue.
In 2018, New Orleans’ economy generated nearly $200 million in hospitality taxes. Four tourism and sports entities received $146 million. By contrast, the City of New Orleans, which provides the infrastructure, public safety and other services for the tourists and conventioneers who come to this town, received $23 million. That’s 70% for tourism and sports, versus 11% for the city.
As a result of the lopsided allocation of hospitality taxes, the tourism and sports entities are quite wealthy compared to the city. The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has been sitting on a fund balance that reached $235 million — four times its operating budget. The city, by contrast, expected to end the year with a fund balance of $59 million, less than 10% of its operating budget.
The convention center’s oversized fund balance has accrued largely as a result of the continued collection of taxes for a pre-Katrina expansion project known as Phase IV. The project was aborted 15 years ago, but the taxes levied for it ($22 million a year) still live on. In fact, you pay a food and beverage tax for the nonexistent Phase IV every time you go out to dinner in New Orleans!
While the city’s streets and water, sewer and drainage lines disintegrate for lack of funding, the convention center is planning to use millions of tax dollars to subsidize a privately owned hotel, build a parking garage, and create an entertainment district.
Their illogical logic goes like this: The convention center halls farthest uptown sit empty. To fill them, we need a hotel on the uptown side. To make that hotel viable, we have to develop the surrounding area into an adult playground.
What’s more important for the residents of this city: replacing the failing infrastructure or building a faux entertainment district for conventioneers?
My vote is for basic infrastructure, and to that end, I have a simple Fair Share suggestion: Sell the 47-acre upriver Phase IV property and redirect the current hotel/motel tax, designated for this aborted project, to the city for infrastructure improvements.
This land has been appraised at $176 million. In the words of the appraising firm, it is “one of the most marketable tracts of land in the region in terms of the development potential.” Such sites are “in high demand currently and there is essentially no supply of like-kind parcels, not only locally, but also within the entire region or perhaps even the country.”
What would my Fair Share suggestion accomplish? First, $176 million in conjunction with the hefty $235 million fund balance would allow the convention center to implement much of its capital improvement plan. Second, my proposal would put into commerce 47 acres of valuable land. Third, redirecting this small portion of tourist dollars would provide a steady source of revenue to combat the declining infrastructure of our city.
It’s time to consider the convention center’s project in the context of the needs of the city as a whole and redirect funds to where they are most needed. I urge our governor and newly elected state Legislature to terminate this ambitious and unprecedented project.
Janet R. Howard, a veteran New Orleans public policy analyst, heads Howard Policy Solutions.