Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | whandelsman@theadvocate.com

Fourth of July in Louisiana

We had 126 entries into this week’s contest. Cajuns, swamp, fishing, fireworks…This contest was a fuse ready to be lit!

We received ideas ranging from Cajun jet skis to Boudreaux's Butt Paste. Plus a clever idea from a 6-year old! Our winner was the funniest of all the “Space Force” ideas that were sent in. Very clever stuff, Folks!!

 

The winner and finalists are:

WINNER:

David Palmisano, Marrero (punch line lettered into cartoon)

 FINALISTS:

Eileen Turowski, Walker: “Snag a big fish and we can blacken it on the rocket exhaust!”

Richie Corvers, River Ridge:  “Hang on Gaston, we’re going “Back to the Future” Cajun style!”

Charlie Thorne (6 years old), Denham Springs: “Blast off! Through the river to the moon!”

Wayne Jamieson, Abita Springs: “Boudreaux! This is your best idea since the Butt Paste!!

Steve Fortner, LaPlace: “What happens if the wetlands run out before the rocket does?...”

Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “(musical note) …and the rocket’s rouge glare… big boats powered by air… gave proof through the night… we can party, mon cher!”

Bo Boehringer, Baton Rouge: “Boudreaux, we gonna make millions sellin’ da Cajun Jet Ski!”

 Great job, folks…

~ Walt

 

Follow Walt Handelsman on Twitter, @walt_handelsman.

