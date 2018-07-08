Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Fourth of July in Louisiana
We had 126 entries into this week’s contest. Cajuns, swamp, fishing, fireworks…This contest was a fuse ready to be lit!
We received ideas ranging from Cajun jet skis to Boudreaux's Butt Paste. Plus a clever idea from a 6-year old! Our winner was the funniest of all the “Space Force” ideas that were sent in. Very clever stuff, Folks!!
The winner and finalists are:
WINNER:
David Palmisano, Marrero (punch line lettered into cartoon)
FINALISTS:
Eileen Turowski, Walker: “Snag a big fish and we can blacken it on the rocket exhaust!”
Richie Corvers, River Ridge: “Hang on Gaston, we’re going “Back to the Future” Cajun style!”
Charlie Thorne (6 years old), Denham Springs: “Blast off! Through the river to the moon!”
Wayne Jamieson, Abita Springs: “Boudreaux! This is your best idea since the Butt Paste!!
Steve Fortner, LaPlace: “What happens if the wetlands run out before the rocket does?...”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “(musical note) …and the rocket’s rouge glare… big boats powered by air… gave proof through the night… we can party, mon cher!”
Bo Boehringer, Baton Rouge: “Boudreaux, we gonna make millions sellin’ da Cajun Jet Ski!”
Great job, folks…
~ Walt