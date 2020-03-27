Small businesses are the backbone of the nation’s economy. In the aftermath of physical disasters, they are a beacon of hope in dark times, giving confidence to residents that things will get better.
Investing in businesses is one of the most important investments in recovery. In the aftermath of physical disasters, we see a familiar suite of solutions to marshal services to damaged and disrupted businesses.
This disaster is different. Businesses were not physically damaged, but instead shuttered overnight in unprecedented numbers to stem transmission of COVID-19. The uncertainty caused by the virus’ continued transmission has disrupted the economy at all levels.
I commend congressional leaders for taking up the economic stimulus package with urgency. These are unprecedented times which call for innovative and extraordinary solutions, including support to small businesses.
Bold action is needed. Following hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, Louisiana employed programs that addressed large scale industry interruptions and the needs of small businesses and workers. As the former executive director for the Louisiana Recovery Authority, I would like to share recommendations to help small businesses stay afloat and communities reboot their economies during and on the other side of this still-unfolding disaster.
• Grants are good for businesses (and communities). After Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, Louisiana gave grant funds to thousands of small businesses. Grants put money immediately in the hand of businesses and thus directly in our communities. These funds were invaluable lifelines for businesses that lost everything and yet stayed open to provide hope to their communities.
• Technical assistance builds stronger businesses. Like now, businesses faced an uncertain market. Funds to technical assistance providers — organizations that help with everything from business planning to business continuity plans to financial planning — helped business owners get back on their feet. This technical support gave businesses strength to hang on in uncertain times and build a path to thrive.
• Loans are good too. As of March 12, 2020, the Small Business Administration is making available disaster loans to businesses throughout the country. This is good news. SBA loans provide long-term, low-cost capital. However, data from recent disasters show that many small businesses are not eligible for these loans because they cannot meet collateral thresholds. These are viable businesses that have long track records providing needed products and services, but are not well-positioned to take on debt. SBA could possibly lower the collateral threshold for larger loans, allow forgivability for retention of employees, or distribute grants to businesses in exchange for employee retention.
• Resources for hospitality will be critical. As communities emerge on the other side of the crisis, clear marketing messages give confidence to tourists, business travelers and investors that the crisis is behind them. This was critical for New Orleans and Louisiana when, for years after Katrina and Rita, people across the world believed New Orleans was still under water. This investment also helps tourism-dependent communities open their doors with confidence once the uncertainty dissipates.
Now more than ever, businesses need a full set of economic tools to recover. I implore Congress to support proven solutions to keep the lights on and hope coming for small businesses.
Robin Keegan is the former executive director of the Louisiana Recovery Authority and Office of Community Development, and is owner of Spring Industries LLC.