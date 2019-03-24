Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Bracket Time
We had 164 entries in this week’s caption contest. Your bracketology was strong, now let’s see who made it into the final 12!
(As always, when we have duplicate entries we pick the earliest sent in.)
Here are this week’s winner and finalists.
WINNER:
Bill Reinhardt, Mandeville (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS:
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: "My bracket’s ALREADY busted!"
Robert Saloom, Baton Rouge: “Gheeeeeez, I hope you’re doing better with ‘March Madness’ than we’re doing with ‘April Madness’!”
Ann Clark, Lafayette: “And you think YOU have bracket problems?”
Ricky Serio, New Orleans: “You have your madness, I have mine!!!”
David Weber, Kenner: “I’m down to our ‘Final Four’ tax deductions.”
Duke Rivet, Baton Rouge: “…And my projected winner is… Uncle Sam!”
Skip Malus, Baton Rouge: “You pick the ‘hoop-holes’ and I’ll handle the ‘loop-holes’!”
Russell R. Barcelona, Baton Rouge: "The only net you should be worrying about is our income."
Andrew O’Brien, New Orleans: “When I said 1040, I didn’t mean tip-off time!”
Luke Gordon, University Lab School, Baton Rouge: “I wish we could be suspended from this.”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “I’m talking gross. You’re taking net.”
Slam dunk, Everyone!--- Walt