Last week a mass shooting happened in America. The day before, a mass shooting happened in America. Tomorrow? I wouldn’t bet against it.
Public officials will offer thoughts and prayers. They will convene summits to talk about the problem. None of them will lead to a solution. News reporters will interview people to talk about the problem. None of those people will summon the courage to state the obvious.
Our ongoing tragedy is a memorial to the Right to Bear Arms, a god who demands blood sacrifice. Are we lemmings or human beings? When America grows out of its infancy a mature idea will gain hold. The Right to Bear Arms will go the way of antique and obsolete notions that have held us in thrall for far too long.
The threat is not from despots and dictators over the ocean. The threat is us, from sea to shining sea.
When will this phase of American history finally conclude? This story needs an ending.
JEROME FREEDMAN
retired
Baton Rouge