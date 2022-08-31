When we began our 2020 “kumbaya” experience, I knew every single member wasn’t on board when the Metro Council rejected participation in a "Dialogue on Race" retreat. Nevertheless, the majority appeared to be committed to a bipartisan effort to work together for the good of each and every man, woman, child in East Baton Rouge/City of Baton Rouge.
We saw a gallant effort at the beginning of this term, with the council members choosing the very first Black male mayor pro tem in the 200-year history of the Metro Council. Then we all celebrated the settlement of the Alton Sterling lawsuit amicably. Even I was hopeful, as we also for the first time had six females and six males represented on the council.
To forge a congenial relationship among the ladies, I began a Women of the Council (WOC) breakfast every other month. Each councilwoman would invite a female business owner from her district to be our guest to speak and fellowship.
Those days of joint fellowship are gone, and I’m afraid won’t return. The great divide is back.
Having gotten to know the five first-term Republican council members, I really believe they want to be fair and open to policies and procedures that are not biased, racial and prejudiced, but the party politics just won’t let them. The racial and ethnic differences account for the modest difference between the seven Republicans and five Democrats, who can’t even (publicly) agree on the basic facts on important issues.
We saw this play out in the redistricting debate, in which the data overwhelmingly supported an additional minority seat, allowing for a six Black, six White council makeup.
Over the next 24 months, leading into mayoral and council elections, we will see the council become more polarized. It is important to realize that where we are today in terms of partisanship is fundamentally different from where we’ve been in the past. Today, we have a Black mayor, a Black mayor pro tem, a Black police chief, and a Black parish attorney. With all that Blackness, one would think Blacks would have more influence to champion diverse principles and perspectives across council districts.
Quite the contrary. Each of these positions is manipulated and restricted by the majority votes of the seven White Republicans. In each of these cases, these Black leaders cannot “stand up” or “speak up” with fidelity on issues that would give an equitable advantage to marginalized and disenfranchised citizens.
There will always be differing views among council members on everything from contracts to health care in this city, but those views were not as trenchantly sorted across party lines as they are now. We introduce a new low, with recent actions to scrutinize citizens who voluntarily serve on boards and commissions.
It is clear that the seven White Republicans on the Metro Council have united around an agenda much further away from my hopes for democracy in its purest form. At the same time that council policy positions are moving further apart, so, too, are demographic ones. Baton Rouge Democrats and Republicans share fewer touch-points across racial, religious, geographic and psychological lines. More of our city’s Democrats are people of color, agnostic, and are geared toward openness and acceptance. Baton Rouge Republicans, by contrast, are overwhelmingly white, Christian, and exhibit a higher conscientiousness toward traditionalism.
Party affiliation did not always offer as clear a blueprint of voters’ everyday lives, or what core beliefs and values drive everyday decisions. However, the lines are blurred and identities are formed. Something far more deeply embedded in who we are than our policy positions has taken shape. Our Metro Council has become more calcified and entrenched in our opposition to one another.
Regardless of the agenda item, Republican council members are voting in council chambers for their survival, group identity and status. Democratic council members are fighting as a means to express themselves in debates over policy and power that cannot be achieved with a seven-White, five-Black representation.
Chauna Banks is a member of Baton Rouge's Metro Council.