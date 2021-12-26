Readers from across Louisiana and around the country sent in over 14,900 punchlines to the cartoon caption contests in 2021. Below are the winner's... Congrats to all!!

1 WEB WINNER Art.jpg

Margaret Narretta --- Baton Rouge

2WEB WINNER Art.jpg

Donna Gauthier --- Baton Rouge

3WEB WINNER Art.jpg

Michael Coleman --- New Orleans

4WEB WINNER Art.jpg

Bobby Ettinger --- Mandeville

5WEB WINNER Art.jpg

Richard Hirsch --- Livonia

6WEB WINNER Art.jpg

David Delgado --- New Orleans

7WEB WINNER Art.jpg

Robert Kohn --- River Ridge

8WEB WINNER Art.jpg

Susan Miller --- Baton Rouge

9WEB WINNER Art.jpg

Dennie Williams --- Alexandria

10WEB WINNER ART.jpg

Gisele Prados --- Metairie

11WEB WINNER Art.jpg

Bryan Womack --- Carencro

12WEB WINNER Art.jpg

Kathy Ritter --- Kenner

13WEB WINNER Art.jpg

Ralph Stephens --- Baton Rouge

14WEB WINNER ART.jpg

Lynn Bourgeois --- Baton Rouge

15WEB WINNER ART.jpg

Steve J. Crump --- Baton Rouge

16WEB WINNER ART.jpg

Sam Johnson --- Zachary

17WEB WINNER ART.jpg

Michael Gilly --- Covington

18WEB WINNER Art.jpg

Miguel Soler--- New Orleans

19WEB WINNER ART.jpg

Joel Colman --- New Orleans

20 WEB WINNER ART.jpg

Elizabeth Usher --- Baton Rouge

21 WEB WINNER ART.jpg

Scott Bull --- Walker

22 WEB WINNER ART.jpg

Mary Miley --- Metairie

23 WEB WINNER ART.jpg

Rob Davis --- Lafayette

Keep your punchline pencils sharpened, folks. We’ll be back at it again in 2022!

Happy New Year!  Best -- Walt

Email Walt Handelsman at whandelsman@theadvocate.com

View comments