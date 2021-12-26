Readers from across Louisiana and around the country sent in over 14,900 punchlines to the cartoon caption contests in 2021. Below are the winner's... Congrats to all!!
Margaret Narretta --- Baton Rouge
Donna Gauthier --- Baton Rouge
Michael Coleman --- New Orleans
Bobby Ettinger --- Mandeville
Richard Hirsch --- Livonia
David Delgado --- New Orleans
Robert Kohn --- River Ridge
Susan Miller --- Baton Rouge
Dennie Williams --- Alexandria
Gisele Prados --- Metairie
Bryan Womack --- Carencro
Kathy Ritter --- Kenner
Ralph Stephens --- Baton Rouge
Lynn Bourgeois --- Baton Rouge
Steve J. Crump --- Baton Rouge
Sam Johnson --- Zachary
Michael Gilly --- Covington
Miguel Soler--- New Orleans
Joel Colman --- New Orleans
Elizabeth Usher --- Baton Rouge
Scott Bull --- Walker
Mary Miley --- Metairie
Rob Davis --- Lafayette
Keep your punchline pencils sharpened, folks. We’ll be back at it again in 2022!
Happy New Year! Best -- Walt