Work requirements without requiring work. That's how U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., described Gov. John Bel Edward's handling of the state's criteria for those wanting food stamps. Kennedy took to the Senate floor this week to attack Edwards over the governor's 2016 executive order requiring food stamp recipients to get job training but not mandating they also get a job to keep their benefits.
"By suggesting work requirements for food stamps, I do not want to take away food stamps from people in need. But I do want fewer people to need food stamps. And the best way that we can do that for those who are able to work is to help them get a job," said Kennedy.
Kennedy argued this week in favor of work requirements for food stamp recipients in the farm bill. Seventy-five percent of the farm bill's money goes toward food stamps.
Kennedy acknowledged there's already in place some work requirements for food stamp users in federal law. But too many states, like Louisiana, opt out of them by requesting waivers. Then, on the Senate floor, he took a shot at Edwards for the executive order the governor signed two years ago.
"Guess what my governor did? He implemented a food stamp work requirement without work. I mean it looks beautiful on paper except when you read the thing, it's a work requirement without work," said Kennedy.
Under Edwards’ order, food stamp recipients will have to go to one of the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s 59 Business and Career Solutions Centers for help with potential job placement, application assistance and training. If they keep in regular touch with the counselors, they can keep their benefits. But getting a job is not a requirement.
The House version of the federal farm bill requires food stamp users to work 20 hours a week, enroll in job training programs or be cut off from benefits. The requirements would only apply to those between ages 18 and 59 who don't have a child under six and are not disabled. The Senate version has no such requirements. The bill currently sits in conference committee. Kennedy favors the House version. President Donald Trump promised to veto the farm bill unless it contains work requirements for food stamp recipients.
Under current federal law, able-bodied adults without dependents are restricted to three months of benefits within a 36-month period unless they work at least 80 hours per month or participate in job training. But in 2009, former President Barack Obama allowed states to waive work requirements as part of his stimulus package. That led to a doubling of childless adults on food stamps by the year 2013. States were able to request federal waivers of this time limit if the unemployment rate outpaces the federal average. Louisiana easily qualifies for the federal waiver. Edwards is opposed to removing Louisiana's food stamp work requirement waiver.
Kennedy says taxpayers already fork over more than $1 trillion dollars each year to help those in need. Food stamps alone cost taxpayers $71 billion in 2016. Of that amount, about $1.4 billion was spent in Louisiana. About a quarter of all Louisiana households currently receive food stamps.
Kennedy says the country currently has 21 million able-bodied food stamps dependents costing taxpayers $34 billion a year. He says 40 percent don't have children, and 50 percent are under the age of 35.
Last year, U.S. Rep. Garrett Graves R-Baton Rouge, sponsored legislation calling for work requirement for food stamp recipients. The bill never made it out of the House.
“There are talented people across our country who aren’t pursuing the full potential of their capabilities largely because government incentives make it more profitable in some cases to stay home and collect welfare than to pursue personal growth and responsibility through work,” Graves said. “Government needs to provide a safety net for the vulnerable, but it’s become a lifestyle for some to actively choose government assistance over work — that’s a disservice to those people, the economy and the taxpayer.”
Graves and Kennedy are right. With the current unemployment rate nationally at a 17-year low, it's time to require work for able bodied adults on food stamps.
