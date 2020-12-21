I have spent a few days wondering why The Wall Street Journal published a nonsensical op-ed asking Dr. Jill Biden to drop her “Dr.” title. After the predictable pushback — especially given that the commentary ineptly conflated honorary and earned degrees — the nonsense was proudly reiterated by the editor of the editorial page in the name of valuing “commentary,” no matter how confused the commenter is. It makes little sense to praise an author’s essay about an apple that is based entirely on his familiarity with oranges.
Are these two contributors of The Wall Street Journal just morons or are they consumers of brain-frying radio talk-show rants against education and academia? It’s unclear. They have undergraduate degrees from reputable institutions of higher education. It probably took them about four years to achieve that. With an average minimum of four additional years of rigorous study and a dissertation to earn a doctoral degree, they too could reach Dr. Biden’s level of education.
Perhaps they couldn’t afford the additional school. Perhaps they couldn’t get into a doctoral program. Perhaps they were lazy.
The author of the original op-ed explained that he “taught at Northwestern University for 30 years without a doctorate or any advanced degree.” His failure to achieve an advanced degree is likely the reason he remained a nontenured adjunct lecturer for three decades. Embarrassingly, the Department of English of Northwestern University took special pains to distance itself from the years of wisdom he likely thinks he imparted to students: “The Department is aware that a former adjunct lecturer who has not taught here in nearly 20 years has published an opinion piece that casts unmerited aspersion on Dr. Jill Biden’s rightful public claiming of her doctoral credentials and expertise. The Department rejects this opinion as well as the diminishment of anyone’s duly-earned degrees in any field, from any university.” This is brutal.
It is a centuries-old, well-established practice in academia for those who have earned a doctoral degree to use the title “Dr.” — short for doctor. These two eminent “conservatives” hold themselves out as hallowed protectors of well-established traditions and heritage. You would think they would recognize “doctor” as an abbreviated way to describe someone with a doctoral degree. You would think that they would appreciate that the word “doctor” — from the Latin word for “teacher” — originally referred to authorized scholars for the Roman Catholic Church — theologians — not physicians. You would think that they would know that the care of patients has never been a prerequisite. Nor is delivering a baby, for that matter. This point in the original editorial is perhaps the most pronounced evidence of the author’s bizarre sexism. They likely know that not all babies are delivered by physicians. The “baby” requirement seems an unintentional — or perhaps sly — jab at Dr. Biden’s role as a mother.
Readers desire more thoughtfulness and coherence when reading “provocative essays.” Dr. Biden is an example of American greatness. She is a role model for the entire world. With hard work and intelligence, she braved a lifetime of challenges, raising a family of three children, teaching and serving an underprivileged and underrepresented segment of the population, and continuing her quest for learning and self-improvement until she climbed the academic citadel with a doctoral degree. Are there better ways to earn the American dream than the way Dr. Biden earned it? Surely it ranks among the top.
Still, political pettiness from some quarters rise from the bottom of Hades. Instead of celebrating the first First Lady in America’s 231-year history for her hard-earned Ph.D. degree and her hard-earned title of “Dr.” some may wish to package misogyny and meanness in patronizing advice. I have a suggestion for them. Sober up and lay off the sour grapes. Go to an accredited university — my guess is that, unlike over half of Americans, you have the means to afford it — and try to earn a doctoral degree. Try to earn it in a field dedicated to helping others. It’s not too late. Dr. Biden did it at 55. The rest of us will applaud your efforts and accept your use of “Dr.” without any hesitation.
Mostofa Sarwar is a dean at Delgado Community College in New Orleans and worked hard to earn his Ph.D.