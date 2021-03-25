Juries in Louisiana have been national news for the last several years.
I published "Jim Crow’s Last Stand: Nonunanimous Criminal Jury Verdicts in Louisiana" in 2015, and soon after an organized movement began to successfully challenge the practice, resulting in a new constitutional amendment banning split juries going forward and a decision by the United States Supreme Court making the prohibition retroactive. While I am eternally grateful to all of those activists and organizations who did the hard work of ending a system with roots in the Jim Crow era, state courts are not the only jury systems in Louisiana with a historically racist flaw.
Federal courts in the state pull jurors from a list that consistently underrepresents the Black population. In March 2017 in the Eastern District of Louisiana, the court’s jury list, known as the Qualified Wheel, was 19.26% Black and 76.47% White, according to recent filings by Richard Bourke, director of the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center. Meanwhile, the population of the thirteen parishes that make up the Eastern District was 31.1% Black and 64.2% White. All told, there were 236 fewer Black jurors and 244 more White jurors than there should have been in an equitable system.
The March 2017 Qualified Wheel wasn’t unusual. From 2013 to 2020, the court has generated 131 jury pools and has, every single time, underrepresented Black jurors and overrepresented White jurors.
The idea that this kind of massive disparity could just happen at random is statistically impossible. The Eastern District of Louisiana’s racial jury disparity may be the largest in the nation. It is another example of Jim Crow justice in the state that desperately needs attention.
When criminal defendants are disproportionately minorities and jury pools are disproportionately White, it is impossible to guarantee equal justice under the law.
The Eastern District responded to these disparities by modifying its selection process to include driver’s licenses as a jury list source, but that change intentionally omits identification cards often used by poor citizens who don’t drive, despite the fact that those registrations are housed in the same databases as driver’s licenses. The court also decided to reseed the Qualified Wheel every two years instead of every four, but if those seedings are fundamentally biased, replicating them more often will not fix the dilemma.
More problematic has been the response of prosecutors and even the Eastern District’s clerk of court to Bourke’s filings. They defend racial disparities by citing the nonresponsiveness of poor and minority communities, stemming from a broad mistrust of government that also leads them to avoid registering to vote.
Such defenses falter on several fronts. First, an assumption of willful nonresponsiveness ignores the inherent transience of impoverished groups. Second, tying jury service to voter registration in the South has long limited Black participation and isn’t fixed by simply adding driver’s licenses as potential list sources.
Most importantly, even if such pragmatic problems are legitimate, they should be seen as something to overcome rather than justification of an unfair practice. If the Eastern District of Louisiana is actually concerned about creating fair trials and about the consequences of racial discrimination, it should work in good faith to fix its problems rather than justify them as inevitable, or produce cosmetic solutions that allow it to claim a newfound egalitarianism while defending racial disparities in less public court filings.
Right now, Louisiana’s Eastern District is without a U.S. Attorney leading the office as it waits for a Biden administration nominee. President Joe Biden ran on a platform that included criminal justice reform, but no reform will be complete without the equal racial justice provided to defendants by representative jury pools. Any nominee who does not crusade against the Eastern District’s glaring disparities will give lie to Biden’s stated agenda, and abet one of the most discriminatory practices in the nation’s federal system.
Thomas Aiello is an associate professor of history and African American studies at Valdosta State University.