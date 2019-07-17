Last week, Louisiana State Sen. Conrad Appel posted on his Facebook page his thoughts on African American political support and immigration policy at the close of the highly esteemed and well-attended Essence Festival held in New Orleans. As New Orleans and surrounding areas dealt with the threat of Hurricane Barry, I held to my priorities of keeping my constituents safe, informed, and prepared for what could come. Now that we have moved past that immediate weather threat, I could not let any more time go by without responding to the belligerent, racist, and irresponsible thoughts of Appel’s recent Facebook post.

For those who have not yet seen his Facebook post, Appel suggests that African Americans have already far exceeded their percentage numbers (and expectations) in terms of their accomplishments in “areas such as entertainment, sports, media, and politics.” His attempt to support this ill-advised argument went on to say that because African Americans are only 13% of the American population, we hold far more than our allotted slots in these important areas of this society.

He goes even further to say that it is “ironic” that African-Americans are in “blind support of . . . The Democrat Party [that] has assumed the position that open borders and unlimited illegal immigration is their cause celebre.” Appel’s racist theory is that over the next 25 years, the African-American population will remain stagnant, but open borders and pathways to citizenship will lead to a vast increase in the non-white population that will greatly diminish the “leadership roles that are currently disproportionately held by black American citizens.”

One might wonder exactly where Appel’s deep fascination with African Americans stems from. And given the vital role that African Americans have played in the building and shaping of this country, as well as this country’s shameful history of slavery, Jim Crow, lynching, segregation, legal discrimination, red-lining, denial of educational opportunities, and denial of decent housing and jobs among several other issues, it is extremely difficult to imagine that we could have ever “over achieved” based on our percentage of the population. Just imagine how much more African Americans could have done and how much farther we could have gone without all of the state-sanctioned roadblocks and institutionalized barriers to entry that we have traditionally had to overcome. Not to mention, why would any African American want to support Appel after seeing his harmful posts or anyone in the Republican Party when they continue to undermine our power, American status, and influence?

It is indeed foolish and short-sighted for Appel to suggest that African-Americans join him and his Republican clan in their shameful and cruel efforts to seal off the borders to immigrants of color. They all continue to endorse and support a president who repeatedly invokes anti-black hate on a global scale and most recently went as far as attacking four congresswomen of color, telling them to “go back where they came from” when they are all American citizens and public servants.

African Americans know well the deep struggle and aftermath of oppression, and also support immigrants who come to this great country fleeing violence, extreme poverty, and persecution. Unlike Appel, who clearly wishes to invoke the language of white nationalists who regularly chant different racial, ethnic, and religious groups “won’t replace" them, I prefer to extend the hand for people to join us. It makes absolutely no sense for Appel to target African-Americans, dying children and their families being separated, all for the sake of playing party and racial politics to appease his Facebook followers. The American Dream is big enough for all of us to thrive, and I hope that one day Appel comes to understand and support that ideal.

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond represents Louisiana's 2nd District in Congress, where he serves as House Democratic Assistant to the Majority Whip.