Editor’s note: Due to Hurricane Ida, we have extended the deadline to enter Walt Handelsman’s latest Cartoon Caption Contest by one week. See details below. We hope your clever punchlines will help give all our readers a lift as we go through this difficult time together.
Storm Cover
Hurricane season in Louisiana finds every creature at some point looking for cover!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the number of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, September 6th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, September 2nd AT MIDNIGHT.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt