With over 700 entries, check out the WINNER and finalists in Walt Handelsman's Halloween-themed Cartoon Caption Contest!!
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | Staff editorial cartoonist

Giddy Gourd

We received 737 funny and creative entries in this week’s Caption Contest. From a bunch of pumpkin spice references to a bag full of clever word plays, these were festive and fun. What a treat!

As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.

Here are your winner and finalists!!

WINNER:

Joel Colman: New Orleans (Punchline lettered into word balloon)

FINALISTS

Gloria Bourgeois, Gonzales: “They told me to conjure up some spirits!!”

Paul R. Kyle, Prairieville: “Let the Gourd times roll!!”

Sam Johnson, Zachary: “I need a designated carver!!”

Miguel Soler, New Orleans: “Cinderella is going to have to call an Uber!”

Martin Kearney, Hammond: “Great! He carved me into a Jack O’ Slantern.”

Ashton Phelps, Jr., New Orleans: “Should have picked the candy!”

Marie H. Minton, Morgan City: “Don’t judge me! I’ve hit a rough patch this fall!”

Richard Vlosky, Ph.D., Baton Rouge: “I was told to start my Christmas drinking early due to supply chain problems.”

Seth Welty, New Orleans: “You should see the other gourd.”

Barbara Oliver, Baton Rouge: “Well, heyyyy, pumpkin! Don’t you look gourdgeous!”

Alison Carlin, Madisonville:“Happy Mardi Gras!”

Mary H. Thompson, Greensboro, GA: “Don’t be so judgmental – we’ll both be trash tomorrow!”

Denise Chetta, New Orleans: “I thought I could mix a little Oktoberfest with Halloween!”

Sheri Lindsey, Baton Rouge: “Is this what they refer to as Pumpkin Spiced?”

Greg Provost, Calgary, Alberta, Canada:“I should have chose trick.”

Joanne Pennison, Baton Rouge: “Just trying to get in the SPIRIT of things!”

Donna Reuter, Metairie: “I’m going to make an awesome pie this year.”

Charles Salemi, Brusly: “Must be another hurricane, everything is upside down and spinning!”

David Delgado, New Orleans: “Halloween in New Orleans is like no other!”

Terrific job, Everyone!

Best wishes---Walt

Email Walt Handelsman at whandelsman@theadvocate.com

