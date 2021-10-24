With over 700 entries, check out the WINNER and finalists in Walt Handelsman's Halloween-themed Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Giddy Gourd
We received 737 funny and creative entries in this week’s Caption Contest. From a bunch of pumpkin spice references to a bag full of clever word plays, these were festive and fun. What a treat!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Joel Colman: New Orleans (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Gloria Bourgeois, Gonzales: “They told me to conjure up some spirits!!”
Paul R. Kyle, Prairieville: “Let the Gourd times roll!!”
Sam Johnson, Zachary: “I need a designated carver!!”
Miguel Soler, New Orleans: “Cinderella is going to have to call an Uber!”
Martin Kearney, Hammond: “Great! He carved me into a Jack O’ Slantern.”
Ashton Phelps, Jr., New Orleans: “Should have picked the candy!”
Marie H. Minton, Morgan City: “Don’t judge me! I’ve hit a rough patch this fall!”
Richard Vlosky, Ph.D., Baton Rouge: “I was told to start my Christmas drinking early due to supply chain problems.”
Seth Welty, New Orleans: “You should see the other gourd.”
Barbara Oliver, Baton Rouge: “Well, heyyyy, pumpkin! Don’t you look gourdgeous!”
Alison Carlin, Madisonville:“Happy Mardi Gras!”
Mary H. Thompson, Greensboro, GA: “Don’t be so judgmental – we’ll both be trash tomorrow!”
Denise Chetta, New Orleans: “I thought I could mix a little Oktoberfest with Halloween!”
Sheri Lindsey, Baton Rouge: “Is this what they refer to as Pumpkin Spiced?”
Greg Provost, Calgary, Alberta, Canada:“I should have chose trick.”
Joanne Pennison, Baton Rouge: “Just trying to get in the SPIRIT of things!”
Donna Reuter, Metairie: “I’m going to make an awesome pie this year.”
Charles Salemi, Brusly: “Must be another hurricane, everything is upside down and spinning!”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “Halloween in New Orleans is like no other!”
Terrific job, Everyone!
Best wishes---Walt