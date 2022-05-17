Whoever wrote the editorial on oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico should do their homework before accusing the president of the United States of cutting back on leasing and aiding the Russian cause.
What nonsense! These were not producing leases; nor would they be for many years.
In fact there are many leases that are owned by oil companies currently that are not producing or never have produced.
The president's motives are simple: Switch to more electric vehicles and other sources of energy, and businesses like solar panels and wind farms.
If one does nothing today, all of our children and grandchildren will face serious predicaments in the future.
JOSEPH RICHARD
retired
Metairie