Thanks to diligent advocacy and a movement years in the making, the U.S. Senate has done what a couple weeks ago seemed impossible, breaking a decadeslong pattern of inaction when it comes to tackling the “wicked problem” of climate change. Unlike the 2009 Waxman-Markey legislation that failed to pass the Senate, this time savvy advocates opted for the budget reconciliation route, which requires support from only a simple majority but is also limited in scope by arcane Senate rules.
Yet even once President Joe Biden signs this bill into law, it won’t be enough. Because of what we academics call “energy federalism,” jurisdiction over energy policy is substantially shared with state governments. The bill the Senate just passed throws tons of money toward the goal of increasing demand for greener technologies, which is necessary and helpful. Yet this approach alone will not redesign the structures, at multiple levels of government, that are holding us back from completing the energy transition.
But there is reason for optimism, too. Not only are statehouses showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to climate and renewable energy, but my ongoing research is suggesting that even “red states” are finding innovative policy mechanisms to facilitate the clean energy transition. They may not talk as much about climate change in those red states, but they are still working hard, if quietly, on reimagining our energy system to help address it.
It is not a coincidence that Texas — as red a state as there is — is the national leader in wind energy generation and among the fastest growing in solar. Texas was an early adopter of a renewable portfolio standard back in 1999, at the same time it restructured its electricity sector to facilitate more competition, including from what at the time were much newer (and much greener) technologies. And South Carolina has recently adopted a number of pro-solar policies and is currently considering electricity market reforms that would further widespread access to renewables.
Vertically-integrated utility monopolies still pose the largest obstacle to a more significant and widespread energy transition. This is an especially acute problem in southeastern states, including Louisiana.
But Louisiana is also the only state without a renewable portfolio standard to have adopted an economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions reduction target, thanks to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ clear intention to make climate a piece of his legacy. He is limited, of course, by a lack of legislative buy-in, but this may change as green technologies become even cheaper.
It appears from my preliminary research that a “red state” policy strategy involves emphasizing energy freedom, or choice, rather than “alarmist” messaging about the impending climate disaster (as scientifically accurate as such messaging is).
There is of course no shortage of challenges when it comes to advancing state-level policy, and these challenges, while different in blue states than in red ones, are present in both. Recently, colleagues and I pulled together a review of such challenges, as well as opportunities for improving state-level policy. One thing that would help a lot is more people paying attention to what is happening at the state level (that includes the media, advocacy community, and ordinary people, too).
As leading media outlets expand resources dedicated to the climate beat, what if those resources were directed toward covering statehouses, not just D.C.? What if more activists (many already do) devoted time to learning about, volunteering for and donating to the campaigns of state-level officeholders and candidates? These include not just governors (although they are probably the single most critical officeholders), but also state legislators and public service commissioners in states where they are elected rather than gubernatorially appointed.
Environmental groups and foundations have a role to play, too. A number already focus on a few key statehouses, which is great, but in some states, their presence is entirely missing.
Scholars have tracked for decades how difficult federal climate action has been, but also how much has happened in the states.
The latest news from Washington breaks this trend, but in a limited way. The fragility of a budget reconciliation-based policy and the uncertainty surrounding any future federal policy should not be underestimated.
I suggest climate advocates take this hard-fought victory from D.C. today and redouble their efforts in supporting state-level policy tomorrow. We need to help all states, not just blue ones, go further faster.
Joshua A. Basseches is the Flowerree Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy at Tulane University. His research focuses on the politics of state-level climate and renewable energy policy.